With John Cena currently preparing to battle AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship, many fans are expecting him to leave the Alamodome on January 29 with the title.

A win means he will tie Ric Flair’s record of 16 world championships, and a match with The Undertaker has been speculated for WrestleMania 33 in Orlando on April 2.

However, according to The Inquisitr, there’s a chance Cena may not be the world champion for too long – that’s if he can dethrone The Phenomenal One.

The reason for that is Cena’s newest project, The Pact, has officially been greenlit by Universal and it will be released on April 20, 2018.

The belief is that production will begin sometime within the next few months, and Cena will be forced to take more time off from WWE, although he is expected to still compete at the Grandest Stage of Them All, rather than miss it for a second year running.

A few weeks ago, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer brought up the news that Vince McMahon was reshuffling the WrestleMania 33 card around, with some big changes set to come our way.

As expected, numerous matches have been thrown into doubt, and that includes a potential contest between Cena and The Deadman.

We also saw the WWE drop a subtle tease earlier this week on Monday Night Raw, with Braun Strowman looking on as The Phenom announced that he will be in the Rumble, so it’s not as if he’s short of options at WrestleMania.

If Cena does go on to take around six months off, then it’ll be interesting to see how the company books the WWE Championship match.

Although, it’s clear that a lot of fans would love it if Styles was the one defending his crown in Orlando, rather than Cena.

Will John Cena be a big loss to WWE if he takes another hiatus after WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

