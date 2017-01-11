It's still early in the NBA season, but at the moment, the MVP race is a two-man battle.

In one corner is Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, the do-it-all triple-double machine. In the other, Houston Rockets guard James Harden, who can score from anywhere on the court and is also leading the league in assists.

The former Thunder teammates are putting up highlights every single night and leading their teams to impressive records.

However, barring some sort of co-MVP nonsense, only one player can take home the hardware at the end of the season.

Thus, it's time to take a closer look at each player's MVP credentials and name a clear leader in the race.

Russell Westbrook

All Westbrook has done for the 23-16 Thunder this season is lead the NBA in scoring (31.2 points per game) while still dishing out 10.4 assists per game and snagging an average of 10.6 rebounds.

If Westbrook continues to average a triple-double (of which he's had 17), it'll be hard for MVP voters to ignore those nice, round numbers.

However, the star guard may be hurt by the fact that the Thunder aren't having the best season, holding only the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference at the moment. Granted, they hold a six-game lead over the No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers, so they aren't exactly in danger of losing their playoff berth.

If Oklahoma City can't climb to the No. 4 or No. 5 seed, though, they're staring down a first-round matchup against either Harden's Rockets or the San Antonio Spurs.

Westbrook needs to keep his club winning and climbing in the standings in order to cement his status as the league's MVP.

James Harden

Even with Westbrook averaging a triple-double, it's hard not to consider Harden the leader in the clubhouse. He's averaging 28.5 points and a league-leading 11.8 assists per game. He also holds his ground in the rebound game, grabbing 8.4 per contest.

However, the biggest plus in Harden's column is the Rockets' record. After struggling to a 41-41 record and first-round playoff exit last season, Houston changed coaches, shed the mercurial Dwight Howard and turned the keys to the team completely over to Harden.

Free to drive the lane as he pleases, he's created wide-open threes for Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson, both of whom have thrived in their first years with the Rockets. Mike D'Antoni's run-and-gun offense is a perfect fit for Harden and the front office did a great job surrounding the star guard with a perfect supporting cast for his skill set.

Houston is currently 31-9 and riding a nine-game winning streak as Harden has turned in back-to-back triple-doubles in which he's scored 40 points. He's had 11 triple-doubles this year, good for second place behind Westbrook, but leads the league in double-doubles with 33 (ahead of Westbrook's 30).

Obviously, if Westbrook finishes the year averaging a triple-double, it'll be hard for voters to overlook that impressive statistical feat. But if he slips up at all, or if the Thunder stay mired in seventh place, Harden is the clear choice for this season's MVP award.