Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

NHL

Brock Lesnar.

NHL players freak out as Brock Lesnar accidentally steps on their logo

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

NHL teams have a history of being pretty particular about their logos and where they appear.

For the Winnipeg Jets, they have their logo right in the middle of the locker room floor, which is problematic because no one is supposed to be stepping it.

Players can get pretty rattled when somebody crosses that boundary even when that person is Brock Lesnar.

Article continues below

One of the WWE’s biggest stars attended Winnipeg’s game against the Calgary Flames and by all accounts enjoyed the 2-0 victory. He picked a great game to come down to the arena and enjoy with his family.

Down in the locker room, nobody forwarded the memo that you’re not supposed to step on the logo.

Everybody proceeded to give him the third degree about being anywhere near that circle with your feet.

In his defence, he had no idea, and really how could he? This is a really obscure rule that isn’t being helped by poor carpet placement decisions.

Nobody is really going to step to The Beast Incarnate and even attempt to put him in his place. Even a professional hockey player is not going to win that fight.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ezekiel Elliott's brilliant seven-word tweet after being involved in 'car accident'

Ezekiel Elliott's brilliant seven-word tweet after being involved in 'car accident'

WATCH: Tom Brady has the worst The Rock impression in the world

WATCH: Tom Brady has the worst The Rock impression in the world

WWE's 2007 Royal Rumble - Where are the 30 participants now?

WWE's 2007 Royal Rumble - Where are the 30 participants now?

Mick Foley’s interesting tweet hints at major change on RAW

Mick Foley’s interesting tweet hints at major change on RAW

Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's brutal tweet about his weight

Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's brutal tweet about his weight

Man United could now move for potential Carrick replacement in January

Man United could now move for potential Carrick replacement in January

The best course of action is to put the logo on the ceiling away from dirty shoes and physical specimens alike.

Tags: Winnepeg WWE Brock Lesnar UFC World Heavyweight Championship

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Detriot Red Wings
WWE Smackdown
Winnipeg Jets
NHL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NHL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again