Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor’s coach responds to Meryl Streep’s comments

Meryl Streep has completely ticked off the MMA community with her remarks about the sport during her speech after recieving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Globes.

She said: “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, an if you kick ‘em all out, you’ll have nothing else to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts."

Many in the MMA voiced their displeasure with the crack, including UFC boss Dana White and the latest person to take issue with her comments is John Kavanagh.

The 39-year-old fight guru was none too pleased with the speech and took to Facebook to share his criticism with the world.

He wrote: “I think people’s main issue with her teary, well-acted speech was that she tried to pass herself, and the rest of her ultra-rich and ultra-entitled liberal friends off as ‘an outsider’. Yes Meryl, you’re just like an illegal immigrant or starving refugee. Fuck off.”

Harsh words for such a little jab, but many in the fighting community share his perspective when it comes to defending their sport.

Kavanagh’s most famous trainee is Conor McGregor, who is the absolute biggest voice in the UFC at the moment. McGregor hasn’t commented on the speech yet, but people are stll waiting for him to anyway because of his brash persona.

Until then, it is unlikely that we have heard the last response to this speech and there will be more backlash to come.

