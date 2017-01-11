Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past week or so, you’ll know that the entire wrestling world has been raving about Kenny Omega.

Despite being unsuccessful in his bid to dethrone Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11, he’s become somewhat of a hero amongst wrestling fans.

POTENTIAL WWE JUMP?

Following his loss, he surprised his following by announcing that he’s leaving Japan – and of course, that prompted rumours that he’s going to be joining the WWE; something you can’t completely rule out at this point.

While many are assuming that Omega is simply toying with the fans and is looking to remain in the limelight by discussing his exit, John Cena is proving to be an even bigger tease.

Omega is probably the most sought-after star in the wrestling industry today and judging by Cena’s Instagram activity, he’s either turned into an Omega super fan, he either knows something that we don’t, or he just feels like trolling the fans.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer did reveal that his contract with NJPW is expiring on January 31, which means he can’t even talk to another company until he’s effectively a free agent, although many are claiming he’s already re-signed with them.

INSTAGRAM TROLL

That hasn’t stopped Cena, though, as you’ll be able to see in the Instagram posts below – he’s been at it non-stop for the last few days.

There’s a reference to the video game character Mega Man, a picture of Kenny from South Park and the most obvious being an image of the man himself in his trademark pose.

Omega was made aware of Cena’s activity and told Sports Illustrated that he respects Cena.

He said: “John Cena is one of the great WWE talents that I respect most.

“If I were to end up there, working with someone of his calibre would certainly be a goal and jive with my mission of changing wrestling.

“I’m glad to be on his radar, but I haven’t made any decisions regarding my future yet.”

Now we have to play the waiting game, as a Royal Rumble appearance seems out of the question.

Although, fans will be aware of what happened last year when Cena decided to post an image of AJ Styles on his Instagram account.

Will Kenny Omega end up in WWE in 2017? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

