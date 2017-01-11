Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jose Mourinho wasn't happy with Man United players after Juan Mata scored

Jose Mourinho may have got the result he was hoping for from Manchester United's League Cup semi-final first leg victory over Hull but he had more than a few concerns about the performance - and not just from the players.

An unusually eery Old Trafford saw Mourinho's men secure a 2-0 win, courtesy of second-half goals from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini following a flat first 45 minutes.

After the game, the Man United manager was critical of how his side started the game but thinks the home support also needed to improve ahead of Sunday's crucial clash with Liverpool.

"In the first half the players had to do better, I had to do better and the fans also could do better," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"The second half we all improved a little bit, just a little bit. Because this game is over I think now about Sunday, where myself and the players need to do better and the stadium does too."

That wasn't the only thing Mourinho was frustrated by, however, as the Portuguese revealed he was also disappointed with how his players reacted immediately after breaking the deadlock.

A stubborn Hull side had done well to frustrate the Red Devils for nearly an hour until Mata's finish prompted a sense of relief to be felt all around Old Trafford (2:25 in the video below).

The majority of United's stars then joined Mata to congratulate him and celebrate getting the lead - a big mistake in the eyes of Mourinho.

He added: "We needed to play. In cup ties every goal can be crucial, so why celebrate when you have half an hour to play?

"I don't think we should, there is no reason to celebrate the first goal."

United were able to guarantee a much more comfortable second leg when Fellaini's looping header secured the victory.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-MAN UTD-HULL

After picking up such a positive result from the first leg, Mourinho and co. will now pay even more attention to tonight's second semi-final.

Bar an incredible comeback from Marcos Silva's Hull team in just over two weeks' time, United will be joined in the final by either Southampton or Sunday's opponents, Liverpool.



