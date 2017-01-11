We're getting to the real business end of an NFL season, with the Playoffs here and all teams left in postseason football dreaming of making it to the Super Bowl on February 5th.

But who will those players be following in the footsteps of if they do make it to the Championship game and find themselves walking away with the MVP trophy?

So, with further ado, let's get into a retelling of every Super Bowl MVP since the year 2000. 17 winners, only 14 names. Let's go...

2000 - Kurt Warner

Leading the Rams to glory over the Titans, Warner passed for over 400 yards and two touchdowns as 'The Greatest Show on Turf' romped past Steve McNair and Tennessee 23-16. He now works as an analyst for the NFL Network and helps others through his First Things First Foundation.

2001 - Ray Lewis

The heart of the Baltimore Ravens for more than a decade, Lewis took home the MVP in Super Bowl XXXV as the Ravens turned over the New York Giants. The former linebacker now works as an analyst on Fox Sports.





2002 - Tom Brady

The great ones first appearance on this list and definitely not his last. Brady went for 16-of-27 for 145 yards and one TD, including a perfect last-minute drive that set up Adam Vinatieri's game-winning field goal. Brady is still playing and looking for Super Bowl win number five.

2003 - Dexter Jackson

The first "Wait...who!?" of the list, Jackson was a safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they trounced the Oakland Raiders 48-21, winning MVP after hauling in two interceptions. Jackson now runs the Dexter Jackson MVP Foundation and was a DB coach at Alabama State in 2015.

2004 - Tom Brady

He's back. Brady passed for over 350 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29.

2005 - Deion Branch

Would you look at that, a Patriots player that isn't Brady winning Super Bowl MVP. Branch was snubbed the year before despite a 149-yard, 1 TD performance but wasn't to be denied this year as he went off for 11 receptions for 133 yards as the Pats beat the Eagles 24-21. Branch now has his own foundation and runs Skills and Drills camps for kids.

2006 - Hines Ward

The second wide receiver to win MVP in a row, Ward hauled in 5 catches for 123 yards and a TD on a pass thrown by Antwaan Randle-El. Since that Super Bowl win, Ward has appeared in The Dark Knight Rises, won Dancing With The Stars, and now has his own show.

2007 - Peyton Manning

Manning's first Super Bowl win also netted him the MVP as the Colts beat the Bears 29-17, with the cerebral slinger completing 25 of 38 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown, with one interception for a passer rating of 81.8.

Manning is now enjoying his retirement. He could probably walk into whatever offensive coordinator role he wants.

2008 - Eli Manning

The second Manning in a row to win MVP, Eli netted his first accolade as the Giants beat the Patriots thanks to David Tyree's incredible helmet catch setting up the win. Eli and the Giants unfortunately just got knocked out by the Packers in the wildcard round.

2009 - Santonio Holmes

The second Steelers wideout to make the list! Pittsburgh beat the Cardinals 27-23 and Holmes caught nine passes from Ben Roethlisberger for 131 yards and a touchdown in the last minute of the game. Holmes last played in 2014 and at 32-years-old still thinks he can play. 32 NFL teams disagree.

2010 - Drew Brees

Brees was pretty much perfect as he beat Peyton Manning and the Colts to help New Orleans heal from the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. He finished with a stat line that read 32/39, 288 yards & two TDs. Brees and the Saints missed out on Playoff football this year.

2011 - Aaron Rodgers

After Brees, it's the turn of another quarterback to win his first Super Bowl and SB MVP award, outduelling Ben Roethlisberger as the Packers won 31-25. The Packers are still in the Playoffs, taking on the Cowboys this weekend in the divisional game.

2012 - Eli Manning

He's back! Proof that Eli is the better Manning brother. We jest, but the Giants and Eli did beat the Patriots yet again to win the Lombardi Trophy.

2013 - Joe Flacco

It was a twelve-year gap between them, but Flacco managed to be the second Ravens man on this list after Ray Lewis in 2001. Flacco starred with a 124.2 passer rating as Baltimore overcame a lights failure and a surging Colin Kaepernick to win. Flacco and the Ravens missed out on postseason football this year.

2014 - Malcolm Smith

We guarantee that in ten years time Malcolm Smith will be just as much of a "Who!?" as Dexter Jackson is. Smith played linebacker for the Seahawks as they absolutely demolished Peyton and the Denver Broncos 43-8. Smith picked off Manning and took it to the house. Smith is now starting the Raiders, who were knocked out by the Texans this year in the Wildcard round.

2015 - Tom Brady

His third and final entry on the list - until he wins it all this year perhaps - Brady guided the Patriots to their fourth Super Bowl win of the decade in a game that will forever be remembered for Malcolm Butler's last minute interception.

2016 - Von Miller

Poor Cam Newton. After an incredible season that saw him claim league MVP honours, the Panthers QB had to go up against Von Miller and the Broncos, who were just too good on the day as Peyton Manning bowed out with his second Super Bowl win. Miller had a huge 2.5 sacks and five solo tackles to disrupt the Panthers completely.

