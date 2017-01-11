Celtic were the heavy favourite to win the Scottish Premier League this season, but Brendan Rodgers still deserves credit for the way in which his side have completely dominated the top flight.

The Bhoys will extend their lead at the top of the table to 22 points if they can win their game in hand against St Johnstone. And considering Celtic have won 19 of their 20 league games, drawing the other, St Johnstone don’t have much chance of causing an upset.

Rodgers’ team won the Scottish League Cup in November and also managed to hold Manchester City to two draws in the Champions League. So far, so good for the Northern Irishman in his debut season at Celtic Park.

Moussa Dembele has been Celtic’s star, scoring 17 goals in all competition for the club, and the French striker is about to receive even more assistance with the imminent arrival of midfielder Kouassi Eboue from Krasnodar.

The Daily Record claim Celtic will pay the Russian outfit £2.8 million for the Ivory Coast teenager, which will make him the second most expensive January signing in Scottish football’s history.

And if Rodgers’ assessment of the 19-year-old is anything to go by, Celtic supporters should begin to get excited.

Rodgers: He's like Coutinho

“He is one of those young players I look at with the same feeling I had as when I saw a young Coutinho or a young Sterling,' Rodgers said of Eboue, per the Daily Mail. “Within 10 seconds you see his talent.

“He is one, obviously, the scouting team have been aware of. Most coaches see something in a player that suits their way of working.

“But there are certain attributes in a young player you can see and you get a good feeling. This boy has that.”

Kouassi Eboue in action

Eboue doesn't really look like the type to influence games in the same way as Coutinho or Sterling. In fact, he's a defensive-minded midfielder - according to WhoScored, he's made four appearances in defensive midfield and seven in centre midfield.

Rodgers once compared Sterling to Sanchez

Rodgers worked with both Coutinho and Sterling during his time as Liverpool manager.

But we should probably take his comments about Eboue with a pinch of salt. This is the same man, of course, who once compared Sterling to Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez.

“You get different types of striker. He's more of an Alexis Sanchez when he plays as a striker - he's not going to pin the defender,” Rodgers said about Sterling in 2014, per Sky Sports.

“He plays in the spaces and he's got the speed to get in behind.”

