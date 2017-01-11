Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ragnar Klavan gets slammed for error vs Southampton

Following the criticism Jurgen Klopp received for picking the youngest starting XI in Liverpool's history for the 0-0 draw with Plymouth last weekend, there was no danger of the Liverpool boss sticking with that team for Wednesday's cup tie with Southampton.

Klopp brought back all of the big guns for the first leg of their League Cup semi-final at St Mary's but the Reds still got off to the worst possible start.

Just minutes after Loris Karius pulled off a good, confidence-boosting save with his feet from Nathan Redmond, he found himself picking the ball out of the net.

However, no blame could be directed to the young German on this occasion as Southampton's opener actually came as a result of an individual error from one of those in front of him.

Dusan Tadic's ball forward looked fairly simple for Ragnar Klavan to deal with and yet he produced a mistake Liverpool fans wouldn't have even expected from the academy players that started last weekend.

The 31-year-old had plenty of time to put his foot through but instead miscued his clearance so badly it went behind him and straight to Jay Rodriguez.

The Southampton forward then played the easiest of passes through to Redmond, who wasn't going to be denied by Karius again, and calmly finished in the left corner - see video below.

Liverpool were unable to level the scores before half-time as Claude Puel's men dug in well to keep the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Roberto Firmino well away from Fraser Forster's goal.

And Liverpool supporters didn't hold back in their criticism of the man responsible for putting them on the back foot in the two-legged tie.

Here are the best tweets:

