Luis Suarez scores his 100th Barcelona goal

In his two-and-a-half seasons at Barcelona, Luis Suarez has already won virtually everything there is to win.

Two La Ligas, two Copa del Reys, the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup - you name it, Suarez probably has a medal for it.

And it is no surprise Barcelona have been so successful when Suarez has been so prolific.

Before the second leg of Barca's Copa del Rey tie with Athletic Bilbao, the Uruguayan had scored 99 times from just 119 games.

Therefore, it was almost inevitable that he would find the back of the net again in his 120th appearance.

He thought he'd done it after just 25 minutes when Neymar was played through and unselfishly set up Suarez to score, only for the linesman to stop play for offside against the Brazilian.

Replays showed that Barca had been dealt another cruel blow but Suarez didn't have to wait much longer to officially reach the 100 milestone.

Neymar was the provider again by delivering a deep cross from the left which found Suarez towards the back post.

The former Liverpool striker then did what he does best by striking the sweetest of volleys into the far corner - see the video below.

What better way to score your 100th goal for a club like Barcelona?

The goal also had big ramifications on the tie.

Starting the night 2-1 down on aggregate, Luis Enrique's men were under pressure to turn it around but Suarez's strike was followed up by a Neymar goal in the second half to put the home side back in the driving seat.

Bilbao's Enric Saborit then levelled the aggregate scores up with a header and at the time of writing, the game is set for extra-time.

