Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Luis Suarez scores his 100th Barcelona goal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In his two-and-a-half seasons at Barcelona, Luis Suarez has already won virtually everything there is to win.

Two La Ligas, two Copa del Reys, the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup - you name it, Suarez probably has a medal for it.

And it is no surprise Barcelona have been so successful when Suarez has been so prolific.

Article continues below

Before the second leg of Barca's Copa del Rey tie with Athletic Bilbao, the Uruguayan had scored 99 times from just 119 games.

Therefore, it was almost inevitable that he would find the back of the net again in his 120th appearance.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The strange precaution Jordy Nelson's willing to take to play in Packers vs. Cowboys

The strange precaution Jordy Nelson's willing to take to play in Packers vs. Cowboys

Every Super Bowl MVP since 2000 - where are they now?

Every Super Bowl MVP since 2000 - where are they now?

Potential plans for John Cena after WWE’s WrestleMania 33 event

Potential plans for John Cena after WWE’s WrestleMania 33 event

Chris Jericho cements GOAT status with latest amazing gesture

Chris Jericho cements GOAT status with latest amazing gesture

Video: Twitter explodes after Lionel Messi scores yet another brilliant free-kick

Video: Twitter explodes after Lionel Messi scores yet another brilliant free-kick

Why Chelsea have a big reason to be furious with Cristiano Ronaldo

Why Chelsea have a big reason to be furious with Cristiano Ronaldo

He thought he'd done it after just 25 minutes when Neymar was played through and unselfishly set up Suarez to score, only for the linesman to stop play for offside against the Brazilian.

Replays showed that Barca had been dealt another cruel blow but Suarez didn't have to wait much longer to officially reach the 100 milestone.

Neymar was the provider again by delivering a deep cross from the left which found Suarez towards the back post.

The former Liverpool striker then did what he does best by striking the sweetest of volleys into the far corner - see the video below.

What better way to score your 100th goal for a club like Barcelona?

The goal also had big ramifications on the tie.

Starting the night 2-1 down on aggregate, Luis Enrique's men were under pressure to turn it around but Suarez's strike was followed up by a Neymar goal in the second half to put the home side back in the driving seat.

Bilbao's Enric Saborit then levelled the aggregate scores up with a header and at the time of writing, the game is set for extra-time.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Neymar
Lionel Messi
Football
Barcelona
Luis Suarez

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again