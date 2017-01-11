Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Sturridge endured a tough evening.

Liverpool fans slam three players on Twitter after EFL Cup defeat to Southampton

Liverpool must overturn a 1-0 deficit if they are to reach the final of the EFL Cup after succumbing to defeat at Southampton.

Nathan Redmond’s first half goal was enough to give the Saints the advantage ahead of the return leg at Anfield on January 25.

Having rested his stars for Sunday’s FA Cup encounter against Plymouth, Jurgen Klopp cannot accuse his senior players of being tired. The likes of Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge returned to the starting line-up but they couldn’t find an equaliser.

The Liverpool boss even had the fortune of bringing Philippe Coutinho on from the bench. The Brazilian was making his first appearance since suffering an ankle injury against Sunderland in November.

Yet Coutinho was unable to inspire Liverpool in his first game back.

Of course, the 24-year-old is the last person fans will blame for this defeat. Loris Karius will also be spared criticism - he produced some terrific saves during the match.

Instead, Liverpool supporters are directed their fury towards three players - Daniel Sturridge, Emre Can and Ragnar Klavan.

Three players struggled

Klavan was at fault for Redmond’s goal, the defender miscuing his attempt to clear the ball and allowing it to fall to Jay Rodriguez, who teed up Redmond to finish.

Check out his blunder.

Will Liverpool reach the final of the EFL Cup? Let us know in the comments section below!

