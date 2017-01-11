Lionel Messi scores another free-kick vs Athletic Bilbao

Lionel Messi scores so many free-kicks they really shouldn't still be making headlines.

And yet time and time again he continues to raise the bar so high it is almost impossible to ignore the magician.

Barcelona started Wednesday night in the dangerous position of being 2-1 down on aggregate to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey.

Article continues below

But Luis Enrique's men put in a commanding performance at the Camp Nou and of course, Messi and his two partners in crime were at the heart of it.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring with a brilliant volley - his 100th Barcelona goal - before Neymar ended his 10-game goal drought from the penalty spot.

Article continues below

Enric Saborit did grab one back to level up the scores on aggregate with a header but all that did was stir Messi into action.

Barcelona fans must almost feel like picking up a free-kick within 30 yards is as useful as a penalty these days.

The Argentine made it three goals from direct free-kicks from as many games with another absolute pearler.

The latest stunning set-piece to add to his collection was positioned fairly centrally which you wouldn't think would provide Messi much of angle to work with.

But this is Messi and as you can see by the video below, Bilbao goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz could only stand and watch as the shot curled towards the bottom right corner before bouncing in off the post.

They really don't get much more accurate than that.

The Twittersphere was also left in complete awe at Messi's latest display of excellence.

Here are the best tweets:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms