Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Jose Mourinho makes a big decision on the future of Marouane Fellaini

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Marouane Fellaini has been the subject of ridicule for the majority of his time at Manchester United.

He arrived in 2013 as David Moyes' only summer signing, a factor that has unfortunately tarnished his value amongst the Man United supporters ever since.

But something strange happened on Tuesday night. Those at Old Trafford came together to sing Fellaini's name in unison after he scored the second goal in the 2-0 win over Hull.

Article continues below

Just a few weeks ago, the sight of Fellaini arriving onto the scene would prompt of a chorus of boos to go around the Theatre of Dreams and yet it would appear the big Belgian has won many of his critics around.

So surely the Red Devils' supporters were jumping for joy at the big update in Fellaini's future at the club, right?

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The strange precaution Jordy Nelson's willing to take to play in Packers vs. Cowboys

The strange precaution Jordy Nelson's willing to take to play in Packers vs. Cowboys

Every Super Bowl MVP since 2000 - where are they now?

Every Super Bowl MVP since 2000 - where are they now?

Potential plans for John Cena after WWE’s WrestleMania 33 event

Potential plans for John Cena after WWE’s WrestleMania 33 event

Chris Jericho cements GOAT status with latest amazing gesture

Chris Jericho cements GOAT status with latest amazing gesture

Video: Twitter explodes after Lionel Messi scores yet another brilliant free-kick

Video: Twitter explodes after Lionel Messi scores yet another brilliant free-kick

Why Chelsea have a big reason to be furious with Cristiano Ronaldo

Why Chelsea have a big reason to be furious with Cristiano Ronaldo

Not quite.

According to ESPN, Jose Mourinho is set to trigger the one-year extension clause in Fellaini's contract which will keep him at the club until 2018.

The 29-year-old's original deal was set to expire at the end of the season but Mourinho has no interest in letting the midfielder leave for free, if at all.

Manchester United v Hull City - EFL Cup Semi-Final: First Leg

Fellaini is still considered by Mourinho as a useful asset to the squad and with Morgan Schneiderlin set to join Everton, competition for places in midfield will become easier for the Belgian international.

Although many United supporters believe the club have triggered the extension for the sole purpose of selling Fellaini for a fee potentially in the summer, there are also plenty who fail to see any logic in the decision.

Here's the best reaction on Twitter:

Tuesday's header was the former Everton star's 14th goal for the club, coming from 113 appearances.

And although he might not have the full backing of the club's fans, Fellaini certainly has the support of his manager.

After scoring United's second against Hull, Fellaini immediately ran over to embrace Mourinho, who publicly praised the midfielder for his impact on the game.

"I think he wanted to show that he knows how much I supported him in a couple of difficult moments for him," Mourinho said, per the Daily Mail.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-MAN UTD-HULL

"But that's why I am here, to always support the players, especially the players in a difficult situation. He has a very strong mentality and he always coped well with the situation.

"He was not afraid after the Everton match to go to the pitch again. He played a phenomenal game against Reading (in the FA Cup on Saturday) and today he scored a very important goal for us. He knows he is a very important player for me.

"It was nice for him to score. I think he hugged me because I told him he was going to score the second."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Football
Premier League
Wayne Rooney
Marouane Fellaini
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again