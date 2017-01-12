Jose Mourinho makes a big decision on the future of Marouane Fellaini

Marouane Fellaini has been the subject of ridicule for the majority of his time at Manchester United.

He arrived in 2013 as David Moyes' only summer signing, a factor that has unfortunately tarnished his value amongst the Man United supporters ever since.

But something strange happened on Tuesday night. Those at Old Trafford came together to sing Fellaini's name in unison after he scored the second goal in the 2-0 win over Hull.

Just a few weeks ago, the sight of Fellaini arriving onto the scene would prompt of a chorus of boos to go around the Theatre of Dreams and yet it would appear the big Belgian has won many of his critics around.

So surely the Red Devils' supporters were jumping for joy at the big update in Fellaini's future at the club, right?

Not quite.

According to ESPN, Jose Mourinho is set to trigger the one-year extension clause in Fellaini's contract which will keep him at the club until 2018.

The 29-year-old's original deal was set to expire at the end of the season but Mourinho has no interest in letting the midfielder leave for free, if at all.

Fellaini is still considered by Mourinho as a useful asset to the squad and with Morgan Schneiderlin set to join Everton, competition for places in midfield will become easier for the Belgian international.

Although many United supporters believe the club have triggered the extension for the sole purpose of selling Fellaini for a fee potentially in the summer, there are also plenty who fail to see any logic in the decision.

Tuesday's header was the former Everton star's 14th goal for the club, coming from 113 appearances.

And although he might not have the full backing of the club's fans, Fellaini certainly has the support of his manager.

After scoring United's second against Hull, Fellaini immediately ran over to embrace Mourinho, who publicly praised the midfielder for his impact on the game.

"I think he wanted to show that he knows how much I supported him in a couple of difficult moments for him," Mourinho said, per the Daily Mail.

"But that's why I am here, to always support the players, especially the players in a difficult situation. He has a very strong mentality and he always coped well with the situation.

"He was not afraid after the Everton match to go to the pitch again. He played a phenomenal game against Reading (in the FA Cup on Saturday) and today he scored a very important goal for us. He knows he is a very important player for me.

"It was nice for him to score. I think he hugged me because I told him he was going to score the second."

