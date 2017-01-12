It took 1,022 minutes, but finally Neymar scored a goal.

The Brazil star was on a deeply concerning, 11-game goal drought before Barcelona took on Athletic Bilbao in the second leg of their Copa del Rey contest on Wednesday.

It wasn’t as if Neymar had been entirely worthless to Barcelona in that span. The 24-year-old provided five assists in a six-game stretch from November to early December; he just couldn’t get on the scoresheet.

Much to the relief of Barca supporters, his barren run is now over. Neymar dispatched a penalty to make the score 2-0 in a game that Barcelona would eventually win 3-1.

It means the Blaugrana are through to the quarter-finals of the domestic cup after overcoming a 2-1 first leg deficit. A pleasant evening, then, for Luis Enrique, who also watched Luis Suarez net his 100th Barcelona goal and Lionel Messi score another wonderful free-kick.

Neymar shared a snap of himself with his strike partners on Twitter after the game.

It’s great to see the Brazilian back with a smile on his face. The Spanish press had been quick to get on his back about his goal drought and he’ll be desperate to kick on from here.

Check out his goal.

Coolly put away. You can see in his celebration that it meant a lot to him.

Neymar nearly scored a wonderful solo goal

The former Santos forward almost added another goal in the second half, and had he pulled it off, we would be talking about it for a very long time.

Neymar collected the ball just outside Bilbao’s area and dribbled towards goal. He was then knocked down by a defender but quickly rose to his feet, turned towards the goal and shot.

His deflected effort struck the post, however, and went behind for a corner.

Watch it below.

