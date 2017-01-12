Liverpool were beaten by a goal to nil in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie against Southampton.

Nathan Redmond’s first half goal ensures the Saints travel to Anfield with an advantage and if the winger wasn’t so wasteful in front of goal, Claude Puel’s team would have an even stronger lead.

Liverpool weren’t unfortunate to lose this one. They had 68 per cent of the possession but the Southampton had 10 shots to their nine, and only two of Liverpool’s attempts were on target.

Klopp’s desperation became apparent in the second half when he was seen handing a note to Daniel Sturridge.

The England striker then sprinted wildly around the pitch, showing as many teammates as he could what was written on the note.

The note

Check out the footage below.

Whatever was written on the note, it clearly didn’t inspire Liverpool to find an equaliser. They must now overcome a 1-0 deficit in the second leg on January 25.

Fans guess what was on the note

Instead of finding out what message Klopp wrote, supporters have simply taking to guessing on Twitter. And there assumptions are pretty hilarious.

Klopp reveals what it actually said

Klopp put us out of our misery after the game, per The Guardian:

“New system. Whatever we want to call it, 3-5-2. Lucas at the back, Emre in the centre, two wingers, two strikers. Half space for Lallana and Coutinho.

"That’s all. No more information but it was enough. Maybe it was a little bit too late.

“We gave the paper when the game was already running again, that was our mistake.

“I would say seven or eight [of my players] knew immediately. Roberto [Firmino] needed a little longer [to understand]. But he was close enough to us. Things like this happen."

Klopp: We thought it would work

He added: “That’s not about being frustrated. That’s about thinking you have chance, that’s all. What type of guy would I be if I sit outside, if we play well, I think I’m a wonderful manager, that’s not like this, we tried to help.

“We thought it makes sense to have real wingers, high, make it more difficult for them to defend the wing, to have to play someone in the centre, Phil and Adam. Two strikers. Roberto with Daniel. That’s all, it’s not because we’re frustrated.”

Klopp: Thanks, Loris

Klopp thanked his goalkeeper, Loris Karius, for the handful of saves he made to keep Liverpool in the contest.

"After the goal we conceded the reaction was not good," the German told Sky Sports, per ESPN. "We lost timing, we were not compact enough, everything changed and that reaction was not good.

"Maybe it is easy to explain -- we made wrong decisions -- but it is a cup game and especially in an away cup game you concede a goal and it is tough.

"Loris [Karius] had to save us a few times. It's only half-time so all good.

"We should have been more clear in our passing. Everything is [still] possible for us so it's okay. Tonight we were not good enough over the whole 90 minutes but we can do better and nobody should think it's already decided.''

