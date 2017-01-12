Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

James Milner did his best Phil Jones impression.

James Milner controls the ball with his face against Southampton

Liverpool fans didn’t have much to shout about as their team suffered a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the EFL Cup last night.

Jurgen Klopp’s men produced a disappointing display and were unable to recover after Nathan Redmond’s first goal.

It means the Reds face an uphill battle to reach the final of the tournament.

The Liverpool boss was the first to admit that his side were fortunate to escape St Mary’s with just a 1-0 deficit. Redmond missed a number of opportunities to extend Southampton’s lead.

And Liverpool’s best performer was their goalkeeper, Loris Karius.

“We needed Loris Karius to save our lives two or three times,” Klopp said, per BBC Sport.

"The best thing for us is the result. We know that we can play better at Anfield - nothing is decided.

"We cannot be happy with the performance, Southampton cannot be happy with the result. It could and should have been 2-0, 3-0."

Milner did his best Phil Jones impression

There was just one moment in the game that had Liverpool fans laughing.

It arrived after James Milner fell over while trying to control the ball. Under pressure from a Southampton player, and with his limbs out of use, the former England international decided to control the ball with his face.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Watch the hilarious video below.

Remind you of anyone?

It reminded us of the time Manchester United defender Phil Jones’ incredible head tackle against Arsenal.

Twitter reacts to Milner's antics

Milner’s attempt left Twitter in stitches. Check out the best reaction.

Will Liverpool reach the EFL Cup final? Let us know in the comments section below!

