Why Messi’s latest free-kick is really embarrassing for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ask 100 football fans who the best free-kick taker in the world is at the moment and it’s safe to assume a significant number would name Lionel Messi.

The Argentine superstar is undoubtedly a free-kick wizard, as he demonstrated yet again during Barcelona’s Copa del Rey Round of 16 second leg against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night.

Messi sent his side through to the quarter-finals with a superb 78th-minute set-piece, following earlier goals from his fellow ‘MSN’ members, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

Whenever Messi does anything brilliant, some zealots on social media see it as an opportunity to take a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo and his die-hard fans.

And that’s precisely what happened during and after Barça’s 3-1 victory over Athletic.

Messi has already scored three free-kicks in 2017

You might be unaware but Messi has now scored three domestic free-kicks in 2017 already: against Athletic in the first and second legs, plus one against Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday night.

That’s some going.

In contrast, as Twitter discovered on Wednesday evening, Ronaldo has scored two domestic free-kicks since… 2015!

Twitter reacts

Here’s how Twitter has reacted to that surprise statistic…

In truth, such a statistic is rather embarrassing for the Real Madrid forward, who won FIFA’s inaugural ‘The Best’ award earlier this week.

Here's another shock stat

Another stat reveals that if Messi missed his next 241(!) free-kicks he would have the same free-kick to goal ratio as Ronaldo (1.3 per cent).

Wow.

Why Ronaldo is a bit like Roberto Carlos was

Ronaldo has scored some spectacular free-kicks during his illustrious career but, let’s be honest, his conversion rate is pretty poor.

Roberto Carlos, Real Madrid’s legendary left-back, used to be similar.

The Brazilian, after his remarkable goal against France during 1997’s Turnoi de France, took practically every free-kick for club and country for the remainder of his career but was only successful on a handful of occasions.

Cristiano is probably a better free-kick taker than Carlos was but you get the point.

