Cavaliers (28-10) 86, Trail Blazers (18-23) 102

What is going on with the Cavs? For the second game straight, the 'Big 3' of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love were all playing and the Wine & Gold fell to another defeat. LeBron had 20 points and 11 boards on the night, Love had 17 points and eight rebounds while Irving only had eleven points after going 4-of-16 from the field. Kyle Korver's nightmare start to life with the NBA champions continued as he failed to make a three-pointer from his three attempts, meaning he has yet to sink a bomb from deep since his trade from Atlanta last week. He had two points in over 25 minutes of action.

For once, Damian Lillard was not the runaway saviour for Portland as two of his peers in the backcourt did all of the necessary damage. Dame Dolla did register 14 points of his own, but C.J. McCollum, the 2016 Most Improved Player of the Year, stole the show with a game-high 27 points while Allen Crabbe had 24 of his own. An 11-point, 12-rebound double-double for Al-Farouq Aminu also played its part.

Knicks (17-22) 97, Sixers (11-25) 98

A T.J. McConnell turnaround jumper right at the buzzer sealed the eleventh victory of the season for the Philadelphia 76ers as the New York Knicks' season continues to go from bad to worse. Joel Embiid led the way for the Sixers once again and The Process put up 21 points with 14 rebounds. Ersan Ilyasova also contributed 16 points while Nerlens Noel was a very productive influence from the bench with 13 points and eight boards.

For New York, Carmelo Anthony registered a game-high 28 points while a returning Derrick Rose put up 25 points himself. Kristaps Porzingis, however, had a rare night to forget and the big Latvian drop seven points and collect three boards. He also went 1-of-6 from three-point range for a woeful 16.7 percent.

Grizzlies (24-17) 95, Thunder (24-16) 103

Another night, another Russell Westbrook triple-double. Brodie notched his 18th triple-double of the season with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, but he also had two steals and one block to go with it. Victor Oladipo also had 19 crucial points and Enes Kanter chipped in with 16 off the bench to help Oklahoma City win.

Mike Conley led the resistance for Memphis with 22 points, but he did not receive much help on the night. Zach Randolph contributed 14 points and nine boards from the pine and Vince Carter had eleven points behind 3-of-4 three-point shooting. Unfortunately, Marc Gasol, Chandler Parsons and JaMychal Green collectively went 0-of-8 from deep and Tony Allen didn't even have an effort.

Rockets (31-10) 105, Timberwolves (13-26) 119

A 33-point, 12-assist double-double wasn't enough from James Harden this time around to lead the Rockets to another victory as the young Timberwolves rose to the occasion. Patrick Beverley went scoreless in over 33 minutes of action, but Ryan Anderson (18 points) and Trevor Ariza (16 points) both made it into double-digits for Houston. Unfortunately, along with Harden, they were the only three.

That wasn't the case with Minnesota as six different players made it into double-figures, led by Andrew Wiggins' 28 points. Karl-Anthony Towns also had a big night with 23 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, but Shabazz Muhammed really turned heads with 20 points off of the bench.

Wizards (19-19) 108, Celtics (25-15) 117

Boston came out on top in a bruising, physical affair that ended with John Wall and Jae Crowder having to be separated after the final buzzer. Isaiah Thomas, with his friend and retired, undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather watching, put up 38 points, six rebounds and five dimes en route to victory and he was supported by 20 Jae Crowder points and 16 from Al Horford.

Bradley Beal, who had an altercation with Marcus Smart during the game, led Washington's cause with a team-high 35 points, while forward Otto Porter Jr. registered 20 points. John Wall nearly had a triple-double with nine points, seven boards and 10 dimes, but also went 0-of-5 from three-point land.

Magic (16-24) 96, Clippers (27-14) 105

JJ Redick continued his fine form of late with another 20+ point outing for the Clippers en route to their 27th victory of the season, a number which surely would be greater if Blake Griffin hadn't of gotten seriously injured. DeAndre Jordan cleaned the glass with 20 rebounds to his name, Chris Paul had 18 points while Mareese Speights continued to be productive off of the pine and had 13 in this affair.

Aaron Gordon led the Orlando offensive with 28 points on the night at the Staples Center and he was suitably backed up by a Nikola Vucevic double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jodie Meeks also chimed in with 14 points, Jeff Green had 10, but no other Magic player managed to reach double-figures.