Dominating possession has become something of the norm for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp but, against Southampton in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, it failed to pay dividends.

The Reds enjoyed a massive 68% of possession at St Mary's yet it was Nathan Redmond's first-half strike that separated the two sides heading into the second leg.

On the whole, it was a pretty poor display from Liverpool, who struggled to penetrate Southampton's defence and failed to take their chances when they presented themselves.

Article continues below

Indeed, it was a defensive mistake that saw Claude Puel's side take the lead in the 20th minute, with Ragnar Klavan's miskick at the back proving costly.

January 25's return leg at Anfield will certainly prove an interesting one given a place in the EFL Cup final is at stake.

Article continues below

And to think, Klopp once questioned the fact the competition's semi-finals are played over two legs.

Liverpool reached the League Cup final last season but only after losing 1-0 to Stoke City in the semi-final first leg. The second leg gave them a shot at redemption and they duly took it.

The very same can be said this time around and, as Jamie Carragher hilariously put it last night, Klopp should be "ecstatic" there are two legs instead of one.

CARRAGHER REACTS TO 1-0 DEFEAT

He wrote: "Last season Klopp couldn't understand why the semi final was two legs, he'll be f*****g ecstatic that's the case tonight!"

Klopp will only hope his Liverpool players stage an improved performance when they host Southampton later this month, after what was a sluggish display down south.

Speaking after the game, the German explained how they failed to react after going 1-0 down and that much-maligned goalkeeper Loris Karius kept them in the game.

"I'm not used to such a reaction from my boys. It was not good," he told reporters. "The performance does not improve but for the final everything is still open. It was the best result you can get if you don't win or draw.

"This team always shows reactions. Our goalkeeper Lorus Karius saved us because if it had been 3-4 nil it would be much more difficult. That is his job.

"But if the goalkeeper has to make saves like this something is wrong."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms