Football

javier hernandez.

Javier Hernandez takes embarrassing penalty during Bayer Leverkusen training session

Javier Hernandez made headlines last month when he produced a contender for what some people described as the worst penalty ever for Bayer Leverkusen against Freiburg.

In truth, it probably wasn’t the worst penalty ever seen. Yes, it was terrible - a downright shocker, even - but there have been worse. Chicharito’s scuffed strike straight down the middle looked worse because Freiburg goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow saved the ball with his feet.

In fact, Hernandez may even have outdone himself during training this week, as you can see from the embedded video further down this page.

Leverkusen are currently competing in the Florida Cup to keep up their fitness levels ahead of the Bundesliga restarting after its annual winter break.

They played out a 1-1 draw against Estudiantes last Sunday and recorded a 1-0 win over Atletico Mineiro on Wednesday.

Chicharito ends his 102-day goal drought

Chicharito scored the only goal during the Atletico match, ending his 102-day goal drought in the process.

The Mexico international hadn’t scored for his current employers since October 1 - a barren spell which stretches 15 competitive matches - leading to strong rumours that he could be sold before the transfer window closes.

But he served up a reminder of what he’s capable of with this goal against Atletico-MG…

Video: Chicharito's pathetic Panenka in training

It’s a surprise that he featured at all, though, given the hilariously bad penalty he took during the previous training session.

Hernandez, with several of his teammates watching on, attempted to score a Panenka penalty but was left red-faced when the goalkeeper stood there and caught it.

The keeper could have made himself a cup of tea before the shot reached him it was that slow.

Even if Leverkusen boss Roger Schmidt opts to keep him at the BayArena beyond January, it’s safe to assume the former Manchester United forward will be off penalties for the remainder of the season.

