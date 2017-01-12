Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi.

Gerard Pique did something very clever for Lionel Messi's free-kick vs Athletic

Lionel Messi once again stole headlines against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night after scoring yet another sumptuous free-kick.

From roughly the same position as he scored against Villarreal recently, the Argentine found the bottom-right corner to give Barcelona a 3-1 lead in the Copa del Rey round of 16.

It was Messi's third successful free-kick in as many games, having scored against Athletic from a dead-ball situation in the first leg as well.

In fact, he has now scored more free-kicks in 2017 than Cristiano Ronaldo - a self-proclaimed specialist - has managed since 2015.

Barcelona's magician might want to say thank you to Gerard Pique for the way he was able to beat Athletic shot-stopper Gorka Iraizoz, though.

The video below shows Messi lining up his free-kick and firing to the right of the wall, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

But what you can't see is the clever part Pique plays.

The fan footage below shows the Spaniard standing on the edge of the wall before crouching just as Messi strikes the ball in an intentional attempt to get out of the way.

And sure enough, Messi finds the corner Pique was protecting. Brilliant.

Messi inevitably received all the plaudits after the game, with teammate Luis Suarez and manager Luis Enrique both hailing the Argentina captain as football's greatest ever player.

Suarez said, per the Daily Mail: "He has that something. He is the best in the world and it shows in every game. He alwaus surprises us with something nice."

FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-ATHLETIC

And Enrique added: "Leo Messi has been decisive, as usual, and no one has ever been better than him.

"In all areas of the game, either on a stopped kick or on an action, he feels the game and manages to find the best solution every time. He even makes his teammates better."

