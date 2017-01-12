Donington Park is not interested in taking over the British Grand Prix - if Silverstone chooses to drop the race.

Silverstone, the track which first hosted the British GP in 1948, has been rumoured to drop the Grand Prix due to increasing costs, which has led to speculation about where the race could be held in the future.

The British Racing Drivers' Club, Silverstone's owner, is currently considering dropping the Grand Prix and activating the break clause in its contract with F1, meaning the 2019 British GP would be the last at the venue.

Donington, a track not famous for its Formula 1 prestige, hosted the European Grand Prix in 1993, yet failed in a move to host a Grand Prix at the end of the last decade.

After that move failed, nearly bringing about the closure of Donington, managing director Christopher Tate said, when asked about possibly hosting the British Grand Prix: "Absolutely not.

"We've set a very clear target of keeping the trace of the circuit as it is.

"We've no interest in hosting modern, high-speed single-seaters because we'd have to completely change Donington Park."

Tate has placed his faith in F1's new owners Liberty Media to help circuits deal with the demands placed on them to host F1 races.

He said: "The business model makes no sense to anyone and all the messing around with the F1 calendar has a terrible impact on the rest of motorsport.

"Hopefully there will be a totally different business model and Liberty has made all the right noises about heritage events [such as the British GP].

"I do think the new owners will understand where it all fits in because they are media savvy. It can't continue on the basis it is."

The announcement puts the future of the British GP in turmoil as it's now without a potential suitor if Silverstone does choose to drop the race.

