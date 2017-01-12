Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Carragher explains what he did to try and stop Michael Owen joining Man Utd.

Jamie Carragher reveals he tried to stop Michael Owen joining Man Utd in 2009

The most surprising transfer in the summer of 2009, without question, was Michael Owen’s move to Manchester United following his departure from Newcastle.

The injury-plagued striker, who was 29 at the time, signed for the Red Devils out of the blue on a two-year contract.

Not only that but Owen was handed the club’s iconic number seven shirt, which had just been vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I agreed without a moment's thought. This is a fantastic opportunity for me and I intend to seize it with both hands,” Owen told reporters, per BBC Sport, after receiving a shock phone call from Sir Alex Ferguson.

"I want to thank Sir Alex for the faith he has shown in me and I give him my assurance that I will repay him with my goals and performances."

Owen had a few decent moments at United

Although not a complete disaster, Owen flattered to deceive during his three years at Old Trafford.

Seventeen goals in 52 appearances was a relatively decent return, but the former England international struggled with injuries and was offloaded to Stoke City at the end of the 2011-12 campaign.

Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson

Owen did at least provide United fans with a couple of unforgettable moments: a hat-trick away to Wolfsburg in the Champions League and, of course, his late winner against Manchester City in arguably the best Manchester derby of the Premier League era.

Carragher didn't want Owen to sign for United

But if Jamie Carragher had his way, Owen would have ended up back at Anfield in 2009.

“I was still trying to get him to Liverpool at the time but it was an awkward decision for him,” Carragher said on a Sky Sports programme celebrating Owen’s career, per the Daily Star.

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League

“He knew he was going to get criticism from Liverpool fans but he wanted to go to United to win trophies.

“You only get one career.”

Owen now works as a Liverpool ambassador

In truth, Liverpool probably swerved a bullet with Owen, whose reputation was left tarnished in the eyes of the Reds’ supporters thanks to his decision to join United.

Leaders Sport Performance Summit - Day One

Despite that, Owen became an ambassador for Liverpool in April 2016 and still supports the Merseyside outfit.

