Is there a current football player funnier than Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller?

The German is as much renowned for his comedy as he is for his knack for scoring goals, having produced some hilarious moments over the years.

In 2014, for example, a vine went viral of Muller performing a bizarre - but brilliant - dance while clubbing in a traditional lederhosen.

Then you have the countless training videos, with Muller once imitating Douglas Costa by doing exaggerated stepovers and running around with a megaphone shouting "unbelieveable Muller!" on another occasion.

And that's not even taking into account the famous video of Muller saying "morning" while sounding like Kermit the Frog.

Simply put, the 27-year-old is comedy gold and he added another hilarious moment to his vast collection yesterday.

Muller arrived back in Munich on Wednesday following the Bundesliga's winter break, where reporters were waiting for him outside of the airport terminal.

The Bayern star had no intention of talking to the press, though, so he came up with an ingenius - albeit ridiculous - plan to avoid any form of conversation.

In the footage below, as Muller walks out of the terminal, he can be seen pretending to be on the phone - using his passport!

The best part about the video is that Muller not only pretends to talk into the passport, but that the press laugh at his attempt to evade them.

Muller is often asked to explain his hyperactive behaviour and just last year, he recalled the time he mocked Costa's dribbling in training.

"It was funny, this video", he told SI's Grant Wahl. "The funny thing is this video was made after a meeting with Pep Guardiola.

"He introduced us for the game against Shakhtar Donetsk and I was imitating not Cristiano Ronaldo, but Douglas Costa.

"I didn't know that he is moving to us in the next season so when I look back to this video and see my teammate now, it is much more funny."

Good ol' Thomas.

