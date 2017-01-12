Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

aubameyang.

Why Zinedine Zidane doesn’t want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Real Madrid

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made it abundantly clear that he’ll leave Borussia Dortmund if Real Madrid are serious about signing him.

The Gabon international had hardly been coy about the fact he wants to play for the Spanish giants.

After scoring against Los Blancos in the Champions League last month, Aubameyang reiterated that he hoped to join the 11-time European champions in order to fulfil a promise he made to his late grandfather.

Article continues below

"Yes [I still want to play for Real],” the world-class striker told beIN Sports, “it's a promise I made to my grandfather.

"Right now I feel very good at Dortmund but in the future we'll see."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Chargers look set to move to L.A. - Their fans are furious [Best Tweets]

Chargers look set to move to L.A. - Their fans are furious [Best Tweets]

Arizona Cardinals' brilliant three-word Tweet after Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary TD

Arizona Cardinals' brilliant three-word Tweet after Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary TD

Exciting plans WWE have in store for Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 33

Exciting plans WWE have in store for Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 33

Huge WrestleMania 33 match in doubt after Vince McMahon U-turn

Huge WrestleMania 33 match in doubt after Vince McMahon U-turn

Why Messi’s latest free-kick is really embarrassing for Cristiano Ronaldo

Why Messi’s latest free-kick is really embarrassing for Cristiano Ronaldo

The club Payet wants to join after telling West Ham he wants to leave [Mirror]

The club Payet wants to join after telling West Ham he wants to leave [Mirror]

Less than a year earlier he’d told L’Equipe, per Sky Sports: "In 2014, just before the death of my grandfather, who was born in Avila 100 kilometres from Madrid, I gave him the promise to play one day for Real.

"It'll be complicated, but this (promise) is anchored to a corner of my heart."

FBL-EUR-C1-DORTMUND-TRAINING

Zidane doesn't want Aubameyang

Rumours are rife that Madrid will attempt to sign Aubameyang in the not-too-distant future - Karim Benzema turns 30 at the end of the year and hasn’t been as prolific as his Dortmund counterpart in recent seasons - but, according to Sport Bild, Zinedine Zidane isn’t keen.

But why? On the face it, it makes little sense. Aubameyang, at 27, is at the peak of his powers and has scored goals for fun over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-HAMBURG-DORTMUND

In 49 matches, he netted an impressive 39 goals last season. And he’s scored a superb 20 goals in 22 matches this term.

But Zidane isn’t convinced.

Why not?

Bild - per the Spanish newspaper AS - claim the French coach doesn’t believe Aubameyang has the profile for the needs of the team.

Zidane also believes that he already has suitable cover in the attacking positions.

FBL-FIFA-AWARDS

While other individuals at the Bernabeu are keen to see Aubameyang pull on the famous white shirt, Zidane will ultimately have the final say.

It was recently reported that an unnamed club in the Chinese Super League wants to make Aubameyang the highest-paid footballer on the planet.

But you suspect the striker would rather earn 10 per cent of the reported €41 million-a-year he could receive in China if it meant signing for European football’s most successful club instead.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Zinedine Zidane
Bundesliga
UEFA Champions League
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Football

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again