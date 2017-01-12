Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made it abundantly clear that he’ll leave Borussia Dortmund if Real Madrid are serious about signing him.

The Gabon international had hardly been coy about the fact he wants to play for the Spanish giants.

After scoring against Los Blancos in the Champions League last month, Aubameyang reiterated that he hoped to join the 11-time European champions in order to fulfil a promise he made to his late grandfather.

"Yes [I still want to play for Real],” the world-class striker told beIN Sports, “it's a promise I made to my grandfather.

"Right now I feel very good at Dortmund but in the future we'll see."

Less than a year earlier he’d told L’Equipe, per Sky Sports: "In 2014, just before the death of my grandfather, who was born in Avila 100 kilometres from Madrid, I gave him the promise to play one day for Real.

"It'll be complicated, but this (promise) is anchored to a corner of my heart."

Zidane doesn't want Aubameyang

Rumours are rife that Madrid will attempt to sign Aubameyang in the not-too-distant future - Karim Benzema turns 30 at the end of the year and hasn’t been as prolific as his Dortmund counterpart in recent seasons - but, according to Sport Bild, Zinedine Zidane isn’t keen.

But why? On the face it, it makes little sense. Aubameyang, at 27, is at the peak of his powers and has scored goals for fun over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

In 49 matches, he netted an impressive 39 goals last season. And he’s scored a superb 20 goals in 22 matches this term.

But Zidane isn’t convinced.

Why not?

Bild - per the Spanish newspaper AS - claim the French coach doesn’t believe Aubameyang has the profile for the needs of the team.

Zidane also believes that he already has suitable cover in the attacking positions.

While other individuals at the Bernabeu are keen to see Aubameyang pull on the famous white shirt, Zidane will ultimately have the final say.

It was recently reported that an unnamed club in the Chinese Super League wants to make Aubameyang the highest-paid footballer on the planet.

But you suspect the striker would rather earn 10 per cent of the reported €41 million-a-year he could receive in China if it meant signing for European football’s most successful club instead.

