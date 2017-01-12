The club Payet wants to join after telling West Ham he wants to leave [Mirror]

Eighteen months on from joining West Ham for £10.7 million and Dimitri Payet has had enough.

The Frenchman enjoyed a stellar first season in the Premier League but the second, after committing his future last summer, hasn't quite gone to plan.

In fact, you might say it's gone rather disastrously.

West Ham currently sit 13th in the table having lost 10 out of their 20 games thus far, with Payet scoring just two goals in the process.

Six assists is a fair return from the 29-year-old but the case remains that he's been nowhere near his best at the Olympic Stadium.

Last week's 5-0 drubbing at home to Manchester City appears to have been the final straw for Payet, who has made clear to manager Slaven Bilic that he wants to leave.

Bilic confirmed today that Payet is refusing to train as a means of forcing his way out of West Ham in the January transfer window.

But the big question is: who does he want to join?

That much has now been revealed by the Mirror, who claim that Payet is determined to rejoin former club Marseille in a deal worth £30 million.

This latest update suggests the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, who have both been linked with moves for the mercurial playmaker, now have no chance of signing him.

Speaking ahead of West Ham's game against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Bilic explained how Payet wants to leave but will not be sold until the summer at the earliest.

He told reporters at a pre-match press conference, per the Daily Mail: "Let's get serious. I have a situation with a player. It is Dimitri Payet.

"He wants to leave, [but] we are not going to sell him.

"It started 10 days ago when the window started. I spoke to the club. I spoke to the chairmen. It's not a money issue. We gave him a new contract.

"I don't think he will go this window but it will be hard to keep him happy.

"This team, the staff, we gave him everything, we were always there for him. I feel let down. I feel angry."

