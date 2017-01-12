Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been locked in a head-to-head battle to be the best player in the world for a decade now.

The pair have shared the Ballon d’Or for the past nine years, and no other player has come close to touching them.

It will certainly be a sad day when Messi and Ronaldo call time on their careers. Neymar vs Gareth Bale has the hallmarks of being a great rivalry but it’s unlikely to match that between their predecessors.

Fortunately, it doesn’t seem as if Messi’s duel with his Real Madrid foe will be coming to an end anytime soon. Ronaldo, 31, has openly admitted he wants to keep on playing into his 40s and, although he’s unlikely to still be playing for Los Blancos then, he recently signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2021.

So sit back and enjoy them while you can.

It was at Manchester United where Ronaldo became a star. Sir Alex Ferguson brought him to Old Trafford as an 18-year-old after he impressed while playing for Sporting Lisbon in a friendly against the Red Devils, and the rest is history.

Messi, meanwhile, graduated from Barcelona’s La Masia academy into the greatest player in the club’s history. From his debut as a 17-year-old in 2004 until last night’s 3-1 win against Athletic Bilbao, in which he scored a wonderful free-kick, the little magician has put on a spectacle.

Messi's free-kick vs Bilbao

Messi vs Ronaldo aged 18

One YouTuber has created a video that compares both players when they were 18-years-old. It includes footage of Messi in 2005-06 - his second season in Barca’s first team - and Ronaldo’s debut season in England, 2003-04.

Messi, aside from his hair, hasn’t changed. His dribbling, agility and natural instincts - it’s all there.

Ronaldo, however, has changed as a footballer. The Ronaldo of today dribbles on far fewer occasions than he did as an 18-year-old. He also played on both wings, instead of exclusively on the left.

Watch the video below.

Stats

Messi 05-06: 25 appearances, eight goals

Ronaldo 03-04: 40 appearances, six goals

Forlan noticed Ronaldo's change

Ronaldo now dribbling less hasn’t escaped the eye of his former teammate, Diego Forlan.

The Uruguayan only played one complete season at United with the Portugal star, and he’s disappointed to see such a drastic difference in Ronaldo’s game.

“There is one part of his game that I wish he would not have changed,” he wrote in The National, via Goal.

“When I played with him and in his first years at Real Madrid, he used to go past players for fun, like Messi. Now he is more of a finisher, a killer in front of goal.

“Messi has that too, but he also has the ability to go past two or three players and change a game.”

