Samoa Joe could debut at the Royal Rumble.

Samoa Joe rumoured for a monster push heading into WrestleMania 33

It’s probably the worst-kept secret in the WWE right now, but fans are fully expecting Samoa Joe to make his main roster debut in the Royal Rumble match on January 29.

He's not been doing anything on NXT since losing his title to Shinsuke Nakamura for the second time, and the Alamodome should be the venue where the main roster fans are introduced to his dominating character.

MAIN ROSTER CALL-UP

The big worry the audience usually has regarding NXT call-ups is that they either get lost in the shuffle like Apollo Crews and Tyler Breeze have, or they can completely flop – like The Ascension.

Samoa Joe seems to be safe when it comes to his role on the main roster, as he’s already a huge name in the wrestling world.

However, according to speculation from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Joe is probably going to end up in the Kevin Owens bracket, as he’s rumoured for a monster push heading into WrestleMania 33.

MONSTER PUSH

They’re claiming that WWE officials have been discussing placing Joe in one of the top matches at the Grandest Stage of Them All, which means he could have a big feud as we head towards the Orlando event, rather than getting lost in a multi-man match we often see.

Numerous matches have been rumoured for him over the last month or so, with the big rumour claiming Joe is expected to meet John Cena at some point in 2017.

You can’t completely rule WrestleMania out of the equation, as they have dropped hints in recent weeks with a video WWE uploaded on their YouTube channel, highlighting how they started their careers together, and whether they’ll be friends or foes when they meet next.

WWE are also supposed to be making some major changes to the WrestleMania 33 card, which means there’s a chance Joe could even go up against AJ Styles, another huge match rumoured for the pay-per-view.

What do you make of the rumours that Samoa Joe could be getting a monster push at WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

