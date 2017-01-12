As you’re here reading this article it’s safe to assume that you’re either a big football lover - or a massive fan of Pointless.

Perhaps you’re a huge fan of both, in which case you no doubt get excited whenever a football round comes up on the popular BBC One gameshow.

It must be even more exciting when you’re inside the studio, playing for real money rather than pride.

Article continues below

Conversely, it must be a nightmare to reach the final round and be handed a football question when you know little about the world’s most popular sport - as Tasha and Jo discovered this week.

The two ladies were asked to name any goalscorer from Euro 2000. Remember: the aim of the game is to name the most obscure answer, rather than the most obvious.

Article continues below

'Henrik Larsson'

Tasha named Henrik Larsson and the counter ticked down, much to her surprise, confirming that it was indeed an acceptable answer.

But was it a pointless answer?

Incredibly it was and the girls bagged themselves a cool £2250.

The crazy story behind the 'Henrik Larsson' answer

But how on earth did Tasha know that Larsson was a goalscorer at the European Championships 16-and-a-half years ago?

Richard Osman, the Pointless co-host, asked what was behind her answer and the reason was remarkable.

“My boyfriend Alex is a massive Celtic supporter and he knows I’m rubbish with names and things like that so he said ‘anything football related - he’s played for Man U, Celtic and Barcelona, I think - go for Henrik Larsson' and it’s paid off!".

There have now been 1000 episodes of Pointless but that must surely go down as the flukiest final round ever.

Watch: Henrik Larsson bags Pointless contestants big money

You can watch the incredible footage here...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms