Conor McGregor is no stranger when it comes to dominating headlines.

Stealing Jose Aldo’s belt right under his nose, humiliating Nate Diaz on television, and, of course, his six-day retirement, are just three of the many acts the Irishman has committed to put himself in the media spotlight, and this week has been no different.

His next controversial move came after retired boxer Floyd Mayweather claimed he would make a return to the ring to fight McGregor, offering the UFC lightweight champion £12 million to meet him.

Article continues below

Dismissing the possibility of a rematch against Manny Pacquiao, the 39-year-old, who hasn’t fought since September 2015, said that McGregor is the only man who can tempt him out of retirement.

The undefeated boxer then told the American sports talk show that he has offered McGregor £12million, a career-high for the 28-year-old.

Article continues below

He said: "We tried to make the McGregor fight. My number was a guaranteed $100million (£83m). We offered him $15m (£12m).

"We're the A-side and I don't know how much he has made but I'm pretty sure he hasn't made $2m in an MMA bout.

"We can talk about splitting the PPV but we are the A-side. How can a guy talk about $20m or $30m if he’s not made eight or nine?

"Is the fight going to happen? We're working on it."

After Mayweather’s claims about the possibility of facing the former UFC featherweight champion, in what will be a mouth-watering return to the ring, McGregor hit back in typical Notorious fashion.

The 28-year-old took to social media to post an animated picture of him holding aloft two boxing world titles, and a WBC belt around his waist, with defeated Mayweather planted on the ground, and a caption reading: “Call me C.J Watson!”

The caption was in reference to NBA star CJ Watson, who was involved in a spat with Mayweather after the boxer believed he was sleeping with Josie Harris, the mother of his three children.

With McGregor’s latest post undoubtedly set to fuel the tension between the pair, if the fight does go ahead, it promises to be one to remember.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms