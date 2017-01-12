Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

McGregor at UFC 205.

Conor McGregor responds to Floyd Mayweather’s fight offer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Conor McGregor is no stranger when it comes to dominating headlines.

Stealing Jose Aldo’s belt right under his nose, humiliating Nate Diaz on television, and, of course, his six-day retirement, are just three of the many acts the Irishman has committed to put himself in the media spotlight, and this week has been no different.

His next controversial move came after retired boxer Floyd Mayweather claimed he would make a return to the ring to fight McGregor, offering the UFC lightweight champion £12 million to meet him.

Article continues below

Dismissing the possibility of a rematch against Manny Pacquiao, the 39-year-old, who hasn’t fought since September 2015, said that McGregor is the only man who can tempt him out of retirement.

The undefeated boxer then told the American sports talk show that he has offered McGregor £12million, a career-high for the 28-year-old.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Chargers look set to move to L.A. - Their fans are furious [Best Tweets]

Chargers look set to move to L.A. - Their fans are furious [Best Tweets]

Arizona Cardinals' brilliant three-word Tweet after Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary TD

Arizona Cardinals' brilliant three-word Tweet after Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary TD

Exciting plans WWE have in store for Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 33

Exciting plans WWE have in store for Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 33

Huge WrestleMania 33 match in doubt after Vince McMahon U-turn

Huge WrestleMania 33 match in doubt after Vince McMahon U-turn

Why Messi’s latest free-kick is really embarrassing for Cristiano Ronaldo

Why Messi’s latest free-kick is really embarrassing for Cristiano Ronaldo

The club Payet wants to join after telling West Ham he wants to leave [Mirror]

The club Payet wants to join after telling West Ham he wants to leave [Mirror]

He said: "We tried to make the McGregor fight. My number was a guaranteed $100million (£83m). We offered him $15m (£12m).

"We're the A-side and I don't know how much he has made but I'm pretty sure he hasn't made $2m in an MMA bout.

"We can talk about splitting the PPV but we are the A-side. How can a guy talk about $20m or $30m if he’s not made eight or nine?

"Is the fight going to happen? We're working on it."

Oscar Valdez v Hiroshige Osawa

After Mayweather’s claims about the possibility of facing the former UFC featherweight champion, in what will be a mouth-watering return to the ring, McGregor hit back in typical Notorious fashion.

The 28-year-old took to social media to post an animated picture of him holding aloft two boxing world titles, and a WBC belt around his waist, with defeated Mayweather planted on the ground, and a caption reading: “Call me C.J Watson!”

The caption was in reference to NBA star CJ Watson, who was involved in a spat with Mayweather after the boxer believed he was sleeping with Josie Harris, the mother of his three children.

With McGregor’s latest post undoubtedly set to fuel the tension between the pair, if the fight does go ahead, it promises to be one to remember.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Jose Aldo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again