Based on the way the storyline is playing out right now, Charlotte Flair is expected to retain her Raw Women’s Championship against Bayley at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Since their feud started, plenty of outlets started to report that the conclusion of the rivalry will be at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, with Bayley leaving with the title.

RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

It was supposed to be very similar to the Daniel Bryan storyline we saw a few years ago in New Orleans, when Bryan overcame The Authority and went on to defeat Randy Orton and Batista in the main event to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

While the outcome might still be the same, WWE officials have reportedly cancelled the plans for Charlotte vs. Bayley at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The reason for that is Sasha Banks and Nia Jax – who are currently locked in a feud – are apparently too important to the Raw women’s roster to be left out of a marquee match.

Officials have supposedly realised this and have started to work on a new plan.

FATAL 4 WAY

While it isn’t set in stone just yet, as Vince McMahon continues to reshuffle the plans for the show, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter are reporting that a Fatal Four Way contest between them is currently in development.

It does make sense to combine all of these elements together in order to get the best possible match, and if Bayley is still to leave the winner, then it makes her task much more difficult - but the rewards are greater.

Plus, when you throw in Charlotte’s unbeaten pay-per-view run into the mix, it makes it more exciting for the fans to watch.

Although, Bayley fans may not be happy if the stipulation is changed.

