Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather hung up his boxing gloves back in September 2015.

After going unbeaten in his total of 49 fights, winning by KO 26 times, the American has clinched nine major world titles in his 19-year career.

There has been speculation since his retirement about whether a return to the ring is possible, with a rematch with Manny Pacquiao one of the most recent suggestions.

Article continues below

However, the 39-year-old has since ruled that out, claiming there is only one man that would tempt him to come out of retirement.

Talking to ESPN’s First Take, Mayweather claimed that MMA fighter Connor McGregor is the man he is keen to see as his opposing number if he was to return.

Article continues below

Mayweather said: “The only thing I’m probably interested in, is the Conor McGregor fight. I’m a businessman, and it makes more business sense."

Money is becoming a factor in the delay of the fight confirmation, as McGregor is after a sum of £80million to fight Mayweather, but the American will only offer £12m, plus a split in the PPV.

“We’re the A-side and I don’t know how much money he has made? I’m pretty sure he hasn’t even made $10m from an MMA bout.

“We can talk about splitting the PPV (Pay Per View) but we are the A-side. How can a guy talk about $20m or $30m if he’s not made eight or nine?”

Talks are ongoing between the pair’s representatives, and McGregor has since been granted a boxing licence by the California State Athletic Commission which will allow him to box in the US State.

However, as he is under contract with the UFC, a potential fight with Mayweather will have to involve a co-promotion or the UFC’s blessing.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms