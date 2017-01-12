Chargers look set to move to L.A. - Their fans are furious [Best Tweets]

News broke yesterday that the Chargers owner Dean Spanos will be announcing later today the team's plans to move to Los Angeles, ending their 55-year stay in the city of San Diego.

According to NFL.com: "Spanos told NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, other league officials and a few fellow owners of his intentions following the committee meetings on Wednesday. During those meetings, the Chargers were barely a topic and the league did not offer any additional money to contribute to their stadium efforts.

"According to those who know him well, the committee meetings were seen as the last opportunity for a solution. None came." The owner, therefore, has decided now is the time to move.

Unless Spano changes his mind, the team will have until May 1 to terminate their lease with Qualcomm Stadium and with their training facility, which would cost a $12 million termination fee to the city. They would have to be out of Chargers Park by July 1.

On paper, it seems like a good business deal for the Chargers to move to LA, but Chargers fans are concerned about the relocation. Some believe it's more of a money-grabbing move by the team's owner and that there aren't enough Chargers fans in LA for the move to be successful.

Some Chargers fans even decided to visit the team's headquarters and throw eggs at the building, according to Fox 5 News. One fan has even decided he no longer wants to be a Chargers fan and he has asked others on Reddit why he should become a fan of their team instead.

Matt Awbrey, a spokesperson for Kevin Faulconer the Mayor of San Diego, has said: "The Chargers have not told us anything. The Chargers have not contacted us or reached out to us.”

The move hasn't officially been filed as of writing, so many Chargers fans in San Diego will be hoping a last-minute change will be made in order to keep the team in the city.

