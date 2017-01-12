Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Per Mertesacker isn't the slowest in FIFA 17.

The slowest XI on FIFA 17 includes Per Mertesacker

Everyone who plays FIFA knows the importance of pace.

Speed rules. It’s the reason Mathis Bolly (96 pace) sells on Ultimate Team for 10,000 coins despite being a 67-rated midfielder who plays in the Bundesliga 2.

Many gamers have been caught out by opposing teams filled with rapid players. It could be argued that pace is the most important attribute in the game.

So as much as speedy players are in high-demand, slow ones are completely ignored.

You’ll be hard pressed to find a team that includes Per Mertesacker. And if you do, the owner of the Arsenal centre-back has almost certainly been the victim of a seriously cruel joke.

GiveMeSport has a look at the slowest XI on FIFA 17, which was uploaded to Futhead by Ard1n4t0r.

Rather incredibly, there are two players slower than Mertesacker.

GK | Chris Day | Stevenage | 52 pace

Exeter City v Stevenage - Sky Bet League Two

CB | Yiğitcan Gölboyu | Adanaspor | 27 pace

CB | Jérémie Bréchet | Ajaccio | 21 pace

CB | Per Mertesacker | Arsenal | 27 pace

FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-WATFORD

CDM | Guy N’Gosso | Amiens SC | 26 pace

CDM | Michael Brown | Port Vale | 31 pace

Huddersfield Town v Port Vale - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

RM | Tadaaki Hirakawa | Urawa Red Diamonds | 33 pace

CAM | Gaëtan Charbonnier | Stade de Reims | 30 pace

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-REIMS

LM | Kevin Ellison | Morecambe | 39 pace

ST | James Hanson | Bradford City | 32 pace

ST Jon Parkin | Newport County | 29 pace

Forest Green Rovers FC v Scunthorpe United - FA Cup First Round

That’s an excruciatingly slow team, and one that would be roasted if it ever came up against Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Theo Walcott.

Mertesacker isn't even Arsenal's slowest

As slow as Mertesacker is, apparently he isn’t even the slowest player at the Emirates Stadium.

In 2015, The Telegraph’s Jeremy Wilson, reported that the German didn’t finish last in Arsenal’s pre-season 40m tests.

Wilson didn’t name the player who finished behind Mertesacker, and with very good reason. That’s a humiliating tag to have.

Who do you think was slower than Mertesacker in the 40m sprint? Let us know in the comments section below!

