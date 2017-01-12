Everyone who plays FIFA knows the importance of pace.

Speed rules. It’s the reason Mathis Bolly (96 pace) sells on Ultimate Team for 10,000 coins despite being a 67-rated midfielder who plays in the Bundesliga 2.

Many gamers have been caught out by opposing teams filled with rapid players. It could be argued that pace is the most important attribute in the game.

So as much as speedy players are in high-demand, slow ones are completely ignored.

You’ll be hard pressed to find a team that includes Per Mertesacker. And if you do, the owner of the Arsenal centre-back has almost certainly been the victim of a seriously cruel joke.

GiveMeSport has a look at the slowest XI on FIFA 17, which was uploaded to Futhead by Ard1n4t0r.

Rather incredibly, there are two players slower than Mertesacker.

GK | Chris Day | Stevenage | 52 pace

CB | Yiğitcan Gölboyu | Adanaspor | 27 pace

CB | Jérémie Bréchet | Ajaccio | 21 pace

CB | Per Mertesacker | Arsenal | 27 pace

CDM | Guy N’Gosso | Amiens SC | 26 pace

CDM | Michael Brown | Port Vale | 31 pace

RM | Tadaaki Hirakawa | Urawa Red Diamonds | 33 pace

CAM | Gaëtan Charbonnier | Stade de Reims | 30 pace

LM | Kevin Ellison | Morecambe | 39 pace

ST | James Hanson | Bradford City | 32 pace

ST Jon Parkin | Newport County | 29 pace

Check out the entire XI below.

That’s an excruciatingly slow team, and one that would be roasted if it ever came up against Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Theo Walcott.

Mertesacker isn't even Arsenal's slowest

As slow as Mertesacker is, apparently he isn’t even the slowest player at the Emirates Stadium.

In 2015, The Telegraph’s Jeremy Wilson, reported that the German didn’t finish last in Arsenal’s pre-season 40m tests.

Wilson didn’t name the player who finished behind Mertesacker, and with very good reason. That’s a humiliating tag to have.

