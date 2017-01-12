The Mountain West Conference features strong programs such as UNLV, San Diego State, BYU and New Mexico. In competing with those teams, Fresno State are not minnows. But that aforementioned heyday came thirty years ago. Their sole Mountain West tournament title came last season.

Since 1984, the Bulldogs had only two NCAA tournament appearances – in 2000 and 2001, both times as a #9 at-large bid – and only one tournament game win. Every other year resulted in either a trip the NIT (usually losing their first game) or bust.

George came and left Fresno State without changing that. The Bulldogs went a lowly and drab 28-39 in his two seasons with the programme, all the while on probation for an appalling Academic Progress Rate, playing to small crowds, and never so much as nearly making the Big Dance.

Nevertheless, George had chosen Fresno over offers from bigger East Coast schools such as Georgetown, partly on account of the school’s struggles. It followed that with so little going for it as a destination, the floor would be George’s, and he would get all the minutes he could handle. His national profile, he reasoned, would most benefit from the plentiful opportunity the Bulldogs’ struggled availed him. It was a good decision. And one helped by doing this in only his second game.

The Bulldogs’s record kept George somewhat under the radar, despite his occasional highlights. But the Bulldog’s struggles also gave George the opportunity to be 'The Man', both offensively and defensively. To defend the opposing star wing, to take the ball in the half court, to become the leading wing scorer and playmaker on a team with few other options. Ultimately, even if no one watched many of them until film sessions come May-time, the huge amount of minutes George was given was what began his development as a player.

There were plenty of mistakes along the way. George was not a natural half-court play maker, turning the ball over a huge amount when trying to create and being more comfortable as a shooter, finisher and full-court player than as a player who could break down a defense. He also had far more tools defensively than he did nuance, missing cuts, playing too deep, and running into screens, as he struggled to make the impact defensively that his raw numbers suggested was possible.

What he did have, however, was the size, length and athleticism that puts anyone, even if they cannot not dribble the ball more than two steps without hitting their foot, on the NBA radar. And amidst his two years of on-the- job training, George improved throughout his college career, working his way up mock draft boards during his sophomore year and eventually being picked tenth overall by the Indiana Pacers.

Almost never picking at the top of the draft, nor ever deliberately tanking to get there, the Pacers picked George at a time when they were very used to picking in the middle of the first round. In three of the previous four years, they had picked 17th , 17th and 11th – indeed, as a number ten pick, George was the highest selection the franchise had made since Erick Dampier also went 10th in 1996.

Nevertheless, it is precisely because the Pacers often find success in that mid-range area that they are rarely bad enough to pick higher. With those two seventeenths and one eleventh pick, the Pacers landed Danny Granger, Shawne Williams and Jerryd Bayless – while Williams and his ill-discipline quickly flamed out, Bayless remains in the league as a good scoring role player (when healthy), while Granger went on to briefly star.

In George, Indiana saw a player far from ready, but who had within him the chance at stardom. The physical profile that had got him to this point would, if he could develop the skills and refinement required, give him the opportunity to become one of the game’s very best. Players with star potential are not supposed to be available with the tenth pick, on a board with Cole Aldrich and Xavier Henry as the biggest names left. Indiana was hoping George could be it.

They were right. Many a player comes to the NBA draft with a tremendous physical profile. Athleticism does not automatically equal potential, and is far from the only ingredient within it. It is however, the most overtly obvious one, the rarest one, and the completely unteachable one. With his Tracy McGrady-like frame and explosiveness, George could, in a best case hypothetical, enmesh those innate tools with learned skills and become the all-around basketball player. Moreso than Henry could, or that Kedrick Brown could, or that any other projectable-looking athletic wing man ever could.

That hypothetical has become reality. George this season is averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game, shooting 38.9% from three-point range on 6.0 attempts per game, all the while battling a troubled ankle and carrying a greater workload than ever. Even when he suffered a horrific broken leg, he did not just come back – he came back better.