The rough week for the New York Knicks continued on Wednesday night in Philadelphia against the 76ers.

Leading by one point with less than 10 seconds left against the lowly Sixers, star center Kristaps Porzingis had a wide-open look from behind the three-point arc and let it fly.

Unfortunately for Porzingis and his teammates, the shot, which can be seen at the 1:35 mark in the below highlight video, came up way short, barely grazing the net on the way down.

As you can see in the video below, the Sixers wasted no time racing down the court and finding guard T.J. McConnell, who hit a turnaround jumper to give Philadelphia a 98-97 victory:

After having to deal with the drama surrounding Derrick Rose missing a game with an unexcused absence to seeing both Kyle O'Quinn and Carmelo Anthony ejected to now losing to the Sixers, the Knicks have imploded this week.

And the week isn't over yet. New York hosts the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night before traveling to Toronto to take on the Raptors on Sunday. Having lost nine of their last 10 games, the Knicks need something positive to happen to keep this season from completely falling apart.

The Sixers, meanwhile, are trending in the opposite direction, having won four of their last five games. Though their 11-25 record is still worse than the Knicks' 17-22 mark, it was made clear on Wednesday night which team is better right now.

Earlier this week, Philadelphia star center Joel Embiid said he thinks the Sixers can make the playoffs this season. If he and his teammates can keep up this hot streak, that's not out of the question. Currently, Philly is seven games behind the Washington Wizards for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.