Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Dimitri Payet’.

West Ham fans edit Dimitri Payet’s Wikipedia page after it’s revealed he wants out

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

West Ham fans are fuming with their star player Dimitri Payet after Slaven Bilic confirmed the mercurial French midfielder doesn’t want to play for the club anymore.

“We have said we don’t want to sell our best players but Payet does not want to play for us. He wants to leave,” Bilic said in a press conference on Thursday morning, per the Guardian. “He’s definitely our best player and that’s why we gave him a long contract.

“We are not going to sell him. This team, the staff, we gave him everything, we were always there for him.

Article continues below

“I feel let down. I feel angry. I spoke to the chairman and this is not a money issue. We gave him a long contract because we want him to stay.

“We aren’t going to sell him, not whatsoever. It’s not a money issue or anything. We want to keep our best players.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Chargers look set to move to L.A. - Their fans are furious [Best Tweets]

Chargers look set to move to L.A. - Their fans are furious [Best Tweets]

Arizona Cardinals' brilliant three-word Tweet after Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary TD

Arizona Cardinals' brilliant three-word Tweet after Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary TD

Exciting plans WWE have in store for Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 33

Exciting plans WWE have in store for Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 33

Huge WrestleMania 33 match in doubt after Vince McMahon U-turn

Huge WrestleMania 33 match in doubt after Vince McMahon U-turn

Why Messi’s latest free-kick is really embarrassing for Cristiano Ronaldo

Why Messi’s latest free-kick is really embarrassing for Cristiano Ronaldo

The club Payet wants to join after telling West Ham he wants to leave [Mirror]

The club Payet wants to join after telling West Ham he wants to leave [Mirror]

West Ham fans edit Payet's Wikipedia page

West Ham fans idolised Payet and so, like a scorned lover, they’ve reacted by savagely editing his Wikipedia page.

His full name was changed from Dimitri Payet to ‘Snake in my boot’ while ‘A snake in the grass’ was written underneath his photo.

His current team was changed to ‘Mile Oak County Under 18s’ and then ‘Ali Baba’s Kebab Shop’ and that wasn’t the only harsh reference to his weight.

For the ‘Present’ section in his career, someone had written: ‘Good luck finding a new club when you’re 34 and weigh 19 stone.’

p1b69eqp70pdu1vthv1f1q8b1nq49.jpg

The top line of his page, meanwhile, temporarily read: “Dimitri Payet is not to be trusted, he is a French unprofessional footballers who doesn’t deserve to play for English club West Ham United and the France national team.”

p1b69es05e9jsbkcq4a1hms1jf1b.jpg

Other tweets

Payet wants to return to France

Payet’s Wikipedia page has now been edited back to its original state - and has presumably been locked by moderators - but the feeling of West Ham fans towards the Frenchman is now crystal clear.

Leicester City v West Ham United - Premier League

It’s been reported that Payet and his family want to return to France, with a move back to Marseille a possibility.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UEFA Champions League
Football
Dimitri Payet
Premier League
West Ham United
Marseille

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again