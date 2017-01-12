West Ham fans are fuming with their star player Dimitri Payet after Slaven Bilic confirmed the mercurial French midfielder doesn’t want to play for the club anymore.

“We have said we don’t want to sell our best players but Payet does not want to play for us. He wants to leave,” Bilic said in a press conference on Thursday morning, per the Guardian. “He’s definitely our best player and that’s why we gave him a long contract.

“We are not going to sell him. This team, the staff, we gave him everything, we were always there for him.

Article continues below

“I feel let down. I feel angry. I spoke to the chairman and this is not a money issue. We gave him a long contract because we want him to stay.

“We aren’t going to sell him, not whatsoever. It’s not a money issue or anything. We want to keep our best players.”

Article continues below

West Ham fans edit Payet's Wikipedia page

West Ham fans idolised Payet and so, like a scorned lover, they’ve reacted by savagely editing his Wikipedia page.

His full name was changed from Dimitri Payet to ‘Snake in my boot’ while ‘A snake in the grass’ was written underneath his photo.

His current team was changed to ‘Mile Oak County Under 18s’ and then ‘Ali Baba’s Kebab Shop’ and that wasn’t the only harsh reference to his weight.

For the ‘Present’ section in his career, someone had written: ‘Good luck finding a new club when you’re 34 and weigh 19 stone.’

The top line of his page, meanwhile, temporarily read: “Dimitri Payet is not to be trusted, he is a French unprofessional footballers who doesn’t deserve to play for English club West Ham United and the France national team.”

Other tweets

Payet wants to return to France

Payet’s Wikipedia page has now been edited back to its original state - and has presumably been locked by moderators - but the feeling of West Ham fans towards the Frenchman is now crystal clear.

It’s been reported that Payet and his family want to return to France, with a move back to Marseille a possibility.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms