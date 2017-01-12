Over the past few weeks, plenty of rumours have been going around that Vince McMahon is making some key changes to the WrestleMania 33 card.

At the time, it wasn’t revealed which matches were in danger of being scrapped or changed, but as we get closer to the Royal Rumble, it’s become clearer as to what we should expect in Orlando on April 2.

KEY WRESTLEMANIA CHANGES

This week, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that one of the alterations could see the match between Bayley and Charlotte Flair turn in a Fatal Four Way contest, bringing in both Nia Jax and Sasha Banks.

Another big cancellation, according to the same source, is that Vince has apparently changed his mind about having John Cena take on The Undertaker at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

That’s the biggest rumour that’s been circulating since Cena made his return to SmackDown Live at the end of 2016, with many expecting him to dethrone AJ Styles on January 29, before going on to defend the crown against The Phenom.

SCRAPPING CENA VS. THE UNDERTAKER

Fans were looking forward to this match, as Cena is often looked at as the biggest opponent ‘Taker is yet to face at WrestleMania, but we might be either waiting a little longer, or it may never happen.

WWE also teased a potential clash with Braun Strowman after what we saw earlier this week on Monday Night Raw, but as of this writing, that is not currently in the works.

They’re also claiming that The Deadman won’t be competing for the WWE Championship, nor the Universal title which effectively rules him out of winning the Royal Rumble.

Despite that, the expectation is that he’ll face someone from the Raw brand.

Kevin Owens is currently expected to battle Chris Jericho, while Dean Ambrose could defend his Intercontinental Championship in another multi-man match, perhaps a ladder match.

With huge changes continuing to come our way, fans will be left wondering about what The Undertaker could be doing on the night, as well as the likes of AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, and potentially Finn Balor.

What do you make of Vince McMahon scrapping the match between The Undertaker and John Cena? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

