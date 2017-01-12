Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Vince has reportedly scrapped the match.

Vince McMahon scrapping The Undertaker vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 33

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Over the past few weeks, plenty of rumours have been going around that Vince McMahon is making some key changes to the WrestleMania 33 card.

At the time, it wasn’t revealed which matches were in danger of being scrapped or changed, but as we get closer to the Royal Rumble, it’s become clearer as to what we should expect in Orlando on April 2.

KEY WRESTLEMANIA CHANGES

This week, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that one of the alterations could see the match between Bayley and Charlotte Flair turn in a Fatal Four Way contest, bringing in both Nia Jax and Sasha Banks.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Another big cancellation, according to the same source, is that Vince has apparently changed his mind about having John Cena take on The Undertaker at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

That’s the biggest rumour that’s been circulating since Cena made his return to SmackDown Live at the end of 2016, with many expecting him to dethrone AJ Styles on January 29, before going on to defend the crown against The Phenom.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Chargers look set to move to L.A. - Their fans are furious [Best Tweets]

Chargers look set to move to L.A. - Their fans are furious [Best Tweets]

Arizona Cardinals' brilliant three-word Tweet after Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary TD

Arizona Cardinals' brilliant three-word Tweet after Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary TD

Exciting plans WWE have in store for Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 33

Exciting plans WWE have in store for Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 33

Huge WrestleMania 33 match in doubt after Vince McMahon U-turn

Huge WrestleMania 33 match in doubt after Vince McMahon U-turn

Why Messi’s latest free-kick is really embarrassing for Cristiano Ronaldo

Why Messi’s latest free-kick is really embarrassing for Cristiano Ronaldo

The club Payet wants to join after telling West Ham he wants to leave [Mirror]

The club Payet wants to join after telling West Ham he wants to leave [Mirror]

SCRAPPING CENA VS. THE UNDERTAKER

Fans were looking forward to this match, as Cena is often looked at as the biggest opponent ‘Taker is yet to face at WrestleMania, but we might be either waiting a little longer, or it may never happen.

John Cena And Make-A-Wish Celebrate His 500th Wish Granting Milestone

WWE also teased a potential clash with Braun Strowman after what we saw earlier this week on Monday Night Raw, but as of this writing, that is not currently in the works.

They’re also claiming that The Deadman won’t be competing for the WWE Championship, nor the Universal title which effectively rules him out of winning the Royal Rumble.

Despite that, the expectation is that he’ll face someone from the Raw brand.

Kevin Owens is currently expected to battle Chris Jericho, while Dean Ambrose could defend his Intercontinental Championship in another multi-man match, perhaps a ladder match.

p1b69ffejf1u4b1irujkaksq1vi39.jpg

With huge changes continuing to come our way, fans will be left wondering about what The Undertaker could be doing on the night, as well as the likes of AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, and potentially Finn Balor.

What do you make of Vince McMahon scrapping the match between The Undertaker and John Cena? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
AJ Styles
WWE
Vince McMahon
The Undertaker
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again