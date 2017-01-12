Whenever a player moves to a new team, they must settle in quickly in order to make sure team chemistry doesn't take too much of a hit. That means them, as well as their new teammates, must know how one another plays.

LeBron James mentioned earlier this season that he learned everything about his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates on the court, whether they like to catch the ball with the seam, without the seams, high, low, and everything else in order to improve team chemistry.

He did exactly the same for the Cavaliers newest edition Kyle Korver before his team took on the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, and he was absolutely devoted to it.

Via Cavs.com, James told reporters: "I've watched about 25 minutes of his clips over the last couple of days. I've seen where he likes the ball, how he likes the ball, if he likes it low, if he likes it high, if he likes it seams, no seams.

"From my perspective, as far as a quarterback, see where my receiver likes the ball. See what sides he likes to come off of pin-downs [screens] and things of that nature. So, I got a good feeling, but it will also take some time on the floor. But I'll get the ball to him."

Although James is scoring fewer points these days, the fact he is now studying more film on his teammates shows he wants to adopt a new role and become the playmaker. With the team at the top of the Eastern Conference still, it appears to be working.