Tennis

Sir Andy Murray's Australian Open preparations are in full swing.

Sir Andy Murray vows to play at Queen’s Club until his retirement

Sir Andy Murray is riding the crest of a wave after a whirlwind 2016 left him as the sport's world number one, while his inclusion on the New Year's Honours list saw him enter 2017 with a knighthood.

Having recently been pipped to a first title of the season by Novak Djokovic in Doha, Murray is now focusing on the Australian Open.

The Scot will be seeking his first title in Melbourne when the tournament gets underway on January 16, having made the final in five of the last seven seasons.

However, during his preparations for the Grand Slam, Murray has committed to playing at Wimbledon’s traditional curtain-raiser - the Aegon Championships at Queen’s Club – for the rest of his career.

Victory over Milos Raonic in the final of the 2016 edition gave Murray a record-breaking fifth Queen's title, bettering the four victories achieved by stars such as Lleyton Hewitt and Andy Roddick at the beginning of the century. 

“I’ve always loved playing the event and I’m really happy to know that I will play at Queen’s for as long as my career lasts," said the 2016 Sports Personality of the Year winner.

“My first ATP World Tour match-win came at Queen’s in 2005, so for it to become by far the most successful tournament of my career is a great feeling.

"Looking at the names that have won the tournament four times - some of the best players ever - winning it five times means a lot to me.”

2017 Australian Open - Previews

Murray’s pledge arrives at an exciting time for the London venue, as an expansion of the main court will see capacity rise from 6,942 to just over 9,000.

The BBC have also signed a deal to continue to broadcast the Aegon Championships across various platforms until 2024.

Tournament director, Stephen Farrow said: “To know that Andy will play at the Queen’s Club for the rest of his career and that the BBC will cover it every step of the way is a huge boost in what is an exciting and important year for the Aegon Championships with our stadium capacity increasing by 30%.”

