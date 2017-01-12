John Wall does things with a basketball that no one should physically be able to do.

On Wednesday night in Boston, the Washington Wizards guard put those incredible ball-handling skills on full display in the first quarter with one of the most impressive assists of the season.

Driving full-speed into the lane, Wall spins, but runs into Jae Crowder of the Celtics. However, instead of firing up an ill-advised shot in an attempt to draw a foul, Wall comes up with a better solution on the fly.

In the video below, Wall somehow finds Otto Porter in the corner for a three-pointer before he is decked by Crowder:

Crowder probably should have been called for a foul on the play (and ended up feuding with Wall after the game), but the court awareness Wall displayed on the play was incredible.

Wall finished the game with nine points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, but the Wizards came up short in a 117-108 loss. Celtics star Isaiah Thomas outshone his counterpart, pouring in 38 points and also grabbing six boards and dishing out five assists in Boston's victory.

Washington fell to 19-19 on the season and currently cling to the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference, half a game ahead of the 19-20 Chicago Bulls.

The Celtics, meanwhile, have won 11 of their last 14 games and, at 24-15, find themselves in third place in the conference, trailing only the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers and second-place Toronto Raptors.