John Wall.

Watch: John Wall dishes out impressive assist after spin move

John Wall does things with a basketball that no one should physically be able to do.

On Wednesday night in Boston, the Washington Wizards guard put those incredible ball-handling skills on full display in the first quarter with one of the most impressive assists of the season.

Driving full-speed into the lane, Wall spins, but runs into Jae Crowder of the Celtics. However, instead of firing up an ill-advised shot in an attempt to draw a foul, Wall comes up with a better solution on the fly.

In the video below, Wall somehow finds Otto Porter in the corner for a three-pointer before he is decked by Crowder:

Crowder probably should have been called for a foul on the play (and ended up feuding with Wall after the game), but the court awareness Wall displayed on the play was incredible.

Chicago Bulls v Washington Wizards

Wall finished the game with nine points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, but the Wizards came up short in a 117-108 loss. Celtics star Isaiah Thomas outshone his counterpart, pouring in 38 points and also grabbing six boards and dishing out five assists in Boston's victory.

Washington fell to 19-19 on the season and currently cling to the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference, half a game ahead of the 19-20 Chicago Bulls.

The Celtics, meanwhile, have won 11 of their last 14 games and, at 24-15, find themselves in third place in the conference, trailing only the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers and second-place Toronto Raptors.

