One of the biggest moments of Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks was when the NFC West side decided to throw the ball on the one-yard line late in the game, instead of giving it to their star back Marshawn Lynch.

The play would go down as one of the biggest and most talked about plays in recent Super Bowl history, as Russell Wilson's pass was intercepted by undrafted rookie Malcolm Butler, stopping the Seahawks from scoring and winning it for the Patriots.

It's a decision that haunts the team and their fans, but when their quarterback was asked if he would run the same play again if given another chance, somewhat surprisingly he said he would.

Wilson was asked on The Rich Eisen Show: “Super Bowl 51, there you are. Less than a minute to go, you’re on the 1-yard line, you need a touchdown to win. The play that comes in is a run play but you see the defense … is susceptible to the pass. Do you audible to a pass on the 1-yard line?”

To which the three-time Pro Bowler replied: “Yes, of course. I have no fear. Whatever it takes to win.”

It was only earlier in the season that cornerback Richard Sherman - who reacted badly when the Seahawks threw the ball in the Super Bowl from the one - got into it with his coaches when they threw the ball on the goal line.

Wilson said everything is cool between everyone on the team now, saying: “There’s no worries with us, man. We’re committed to winning another. … I think the only reason why it comes up is because people ask about it.”

So long as they're not lining up against the Patriots and Butler in the Super Bowl once more, you would think the Seahawks would be fine with throwing the ball from the one-yard line once more. To get to the big game, though, Seattle has to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round of the playoff this weekend.

