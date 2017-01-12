In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Russel Wilson.

Russell Wilson says he would still throw goal-line Super Bowl pass again

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One of the biggest moments of Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks was when the NFC West side decided to throw the ball on the one-yard line late in the game, instead of giving it to their star back Marshawn Lynch.

The play would go down as one of the biggest and most talked about plays in recent Super Bowl history, as Russell Wilson's pass was intercepted by undrafted rookie Malcolm Butler, stopping the Seahawks from scoring and winning it for the Patriots.

It's a decision that haunts the team and their fans, but when their quarterback was asked if he would run the same play again if given another chance, somewhat surprisingly he said he would.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Wilson was asked on The Rich Eisen Show: “Super Bowl 51, there you are. Less than a minute to go, you’re on the 1-yard line, you need a touchdown to win. The play that comes in is a run play but you see the defense … is susceptible to the pass. Do you audible to a pass on the 1-yard line?”

To which the three-time Pro Bowler replied: “Yes, of course. I have no fear. Whatever it takes to win.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Chargers look set to move to L.A. - Their fans are furious [Best Tweets]

Chargers look set to move to L.A. - Their fans are furious [Best Tweets]

Arizona Cardinals' brilliant three-word Tweet after Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary TD

Arizona Cardinals' brilliant three-word Tweet after Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary TD

Exciting plans WWE have in store for Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 33

Exciting plans WWE have in store for Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 33

Huge WrestleMania 33 match in doubt after Vince McMahon U-turn

Huge WrestleMania 33 match in doubt after Vince McMahon U-turn

Why Messi’s latest free-kick is really embarrassing for Cristiano Ronaldo

Why Messi’s latest free-kick is really embarrassing for Cristiano Ronaldo

The club Payet wants to join after telling West Ham he wants to leave [Mirror]

The club Payet wants to join after telling West Ham he wants to leave [Mirror]

It was only earlier in the season that cornerback Richard Sherman - who reacted badly when the Seahawks threw the ball in the Super Bowl from the one - got into it with his coaches when they threw the ball on the goal line.

Wilson said everything is cool between everyone on the team now, saying: “There’s no worries with us, man. We’re committed to winning another. … I think the only reason why it comes up is because people ask about it.”

Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

So long as they're not lining up against the Patriots and Butler in the Super Bowl once more, you would think the Seahawks would be fine with throwing the ball from the one-yard line once more. To get to the big game, though, Seattle has to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round of the playoff this weekend.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Superbowl
NFL Playoffs
NFL
Seattle Seahawks
New England Patriots

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again