The Liverpool-Manchester United rivalry - otherwise known as the north-west derby - has produced some incredible games over the years and Sunday's showdown should be no different.

Both sides harbour hopes of challenging for the Premier League title this season, giving even greater importance to victory at Old Trafford.

History tells us it will be a close affair, too, with United winning two of the last five games between the pair and Liverpool running out winners once (including two draws).

Article continues below

And so, in the build-up to the heavyweight clash, let's take a trip down memory lane.

Back in the 2008/09 season, with United reigning champions and Liverpool looking to dethrone them, the pair met at the Theatre of Dreams and played out a classic.

Article continues below

Goals from Fernando Torres and Steven Gerrard secured an historic 4-1 victory for the Reds - but where are the 22 players now?

MANCHESTER UNITED XI

EDWIN VAN DER SAR

Edwin van der Sar spent six trophy-laden years at United before retiring as a club legend in 2011. He later come out of retirement to play one game for VV Noordwijk in 2016.

JOHN O'SHEA

Now captain at Sunderland, 35-year-old John O'Shea was a decent right-back in his heydey, most memorably scoring a chip against Arsenal in the 2004/05 campaign.

RIO FERDINAND

Rio Ferdinand is one of four players from United's squad to have retired since 2009. He now spends his days working for BT Sport as a pundit.

NEMANJA VIDIC

Torres terrorised Nemanja Vidic during this fixture, his equaliser coming after outmuscling the Serbian - who retired last year - and beating Van der Sar.

PATRICE EVRA

Another club legend on this list, Patrice Evra, 35, left United for Juventus in 2014 but has recently been linked with a return as a coach.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

Well, what can you say? Since leaving United in 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo has won a further three Ballon d'Or awards and become Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer.

MICHAEL CARRICK

Almost 11 years on from arriving in Manchester and 35-year-old Michael Carrick remains one the Premier League's best central midfielders.

ANDERSON

It's no wonder United lost so heavily with Anderson in midfield. The Brazilian's career has plummeted in recent years and he now resides at native club Internacional.

PARK JI-SUNG

Park Ji-Sung was a fan favourite at United and, since retiring in 2014, has become a global ambassador for the club.

WAYNE ROONEY

Wayne Rooney - soon to be United's leading all-time record goalscorer. Enough said.

CARLOS TEVEZ

Currently at Shanghai Shenhua in China as the world's best-paid player, Carlos Tevez joined Manchester City from United in 2009 before stints at Juventus and Boca Juniors.

LIVERPOOL XI

PEPE REINA

Widely regarded as one of Liverpool's best goalkeepers in the Premier League era, Pepe Reina currently serves for Napoli after a short stint at Bayern Munich.

JAMIE CARRAGHER

Jamie Carragher loved a north-west derby and, having retired in 2013, he recently reflected on his famous bust-up with Gary Neville in 2010, which you can read HERE.

MARTIN SKRTEL

Liverpool fans were entirely split over Martin Skrtel throughout his eight-year spell. Now at Fenerbahce, the Slovakian was brilliant one week and atrocious the next.

SAMI HYPPIA

What a player. Sami Hyppia arrived at Liverpool as a relatively unknown centre-back in 1999 and departed ten years later as a club legend. He retired in 2011.

FABIO AURELIO

Fabio Aurelio - another retiree - featured very little for Liverpool throughout his six years at the club but memorably curled a free-kick past Van der Sar in this fixture.

JAVIER MASCHERANO

Strong, fearless and composed on the ball, Javier Mascherano was a fantastic midfielder at Liverpool and earned a move to Barcelona in 2010, where he has tasted much success.

STEVEN GERRARD

Captain. Leader. Legend. Gerrard scored a number of important goals against United and, after bringing his Liverpool career to an end in 2015, retired last year.

LUCAS LEIVA

Only Lucas Leiva remains from the squad that beat United so emphatically in 2009, though game time is harder to come by nowadays under Jurgen Klopp.

DIRK KUYT

Another Anfield favourite comes in Dirk Kuyt, who endeared himself to Liverpool fans with his immense work rate and passion. He now plays for Feyenoord.

ALBERT RIERA

Albert Riera is a largely forgotten man on Merseyside having spent two years under Rafa Benitez and since playing for seven clubs in as many years.

FERNANDO TORRES

It was Torres who levelled the scores at Old Trafford eight years ago after humiliating Vidic (yet again) and firing home. Now 32, the Spaniard plays for boyhood club Atletico Madrid.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms