Boxing

Amir Khan.

Amir Khan predicts what would happen in Mayweather vs McGregor 'mega fight'

Rumours of a fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor appear to be gathering pace.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN recently, Mayweather confirmed he would be up for taking on UFC's lightweight champion in the boxing ring.

"I'm saying right here: Conor McGregor keeps telling everybody he wants the fight - let's make it happen," the 39-year-old said.

"We tried to make the fight. They know what my number is. My number was a guaranteed $100 million. We're the A-side and I don't know how much money he has made?

"I'm pretty sure he hasn't even made $10 million from an MMA bout, but we are willing to give him $15 million and then we can talk about splitting the percentage, the back-end percentage on pay-per view.

"But of course, we're the A-side. How can a guy talk about $20 million or $30 million if he's never even made $8 million or $9 million [for one fight]?"

Mayweather's fighting talk prompted an immediate response from McGregor, who tweeted an animated photo of himself standing on top of the American while holding two world boxing titles and with a WBC belt around his waist.

It's the fight every sports fan would love to see, including British boxer Amir Khan.

Speaking on talkSPORT this morning, the 30-year-old address speculation of a "mega fight" and predicted what would happen in the brawl.

"If he (Mayweather) is coming back, he wants a huge, huge fight, a mega fight, and I think a mega fight would be against someone like McGregor," he said, per The Sun.

Oscar Valdez v Hiroshige Osawa

"But with McGregor, he's not going to be as good in boxing as he is in MMA. It will be a one-sided fight if Mayweather fights him."

In Khan's opinion, McGregor wouldn't stand a chance against Mayweather, who is unbeaten as a professional and widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

I think I speak for everyone when I say: make it happen.

