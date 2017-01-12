Even Ronda Rousey’s biggest critic couldn’t have predicted her stunning loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

Forty-eight seconds was all it took for Nunes to end the American. Rousey was made to look like an amateur, not someone who had put women’s MMA on the map with some blistering performances en route to becoming the Bantanweight champion.

Rousey’s coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, has been heavily blamed for failing to improve his pupil’s striking ability. Rust may be a contributing factor in Rowdy’s shocking efforts, but the fact that Nunes managed to land 27 punches in under a minute suggests Tarverdyan was focusing on the wrong areas.

Nunes, the second person to beat Rousey in her MMA career, believes Tarverdyan made the former champ think she is a boxer, when “she has great judo”.

The first person to hand Rousey a loss in the octagon, however, believes the Californian was destined to fail even before the fight started.

Rousey shunned all media obligations, seemingly in an attempt to focus solely on the bout. Yet Holly Holm reckons Rousey would have been prepared had she faced the media.

Holm: Rousey's preparation was wrong

“Honestly, I was a little worried about her mental game getting in there,” Holm told MMA Fighting.

“I know a lot of people said no media, no MMA media, because she doesn’t want any distractions… Well, I’m probably one of the number 1 people that [really] hates to do all of it, but guess what? That’s what comes with a fight, and if I didn’t do it, I don’t think I’d even be ready for the fight.

“If you can’t even talk about it, if you can’t even be doing the normal thing leading up, I don’t think you’re really ready to get in there and actually fight.

"If you can’t really talk about it, how can you get in there and perform on it?

“You have to be able to kind of face it.”

Video: Nunes destroys Rousey in 48 seconds

Rousey was rattled from the start

Holm also believes that the first few exchanges gave a perfect indication of how the fight would pan out.

“I figured that it would depend on what the first exchange would be and how Ronda would react to it,” the Preacher's Daughter added.

“If she would get hit and kind of freeze and think ‘oh no not again’ or get hit and think ‘oh no not today’. I think that’s a make or break moment, so as soon as those first punches landed and I saw that I thought ‘well okay, it’s going to go [the way it did].”

Watch Holm's entire interview below.

