How much Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey earned per second from their fight

Ronda Rousey’s UFC career is still hanging in the balance after her humiliating defeat against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 last month.

The 29-year-old Californian had the chance to redeem herself after her defeat to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015 but ended up suffering a second career defeat in rather embarrassing circumstances.

It took Nunes just 48 seconds to beat her superstar opponent in Las Vegas and Rousey, a few days after the bout, was given a six-week medical suspension.

To make matters worse for Rousey, her triumphant opponent hasn’t exactly been magnanimous in victory.

“I don’t understand how Ronda Rousey went so far in this division,” Nunes was quoted as telling TMZ by The Sun last week.

“I don’t understand how those girls lost to Ronda Rousey. I know since my first fight in the UFC - I can beat Ronda Rousey, but of course I had to take my time and let life put everything together.

"That day [last week] was the day to prove it to everybody and I did it. Actually my camp for Meisha Tate was harder than training for Ronda Rousey. Yes she was overrated, for sure.

"UFC make this happen, they put Rousey in a place that she's not at, but I know that I could beat Ronda Rousey since I saw her first fight."

Perhaps Nunes was perturbed at the huge difference in earnings they each took from the fight.

It’s been revealed by Fox Sports that Rousey pocketed a cool $3 million - or an eye-watering $62,500 per second - simply for having her face smashed in.

Nunes, on the other hand, earned a total of $200,000 for her victory plus an additional $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”.

That works out at around $5,200 per second for smashing Rousey’s face in.

She might have lost her pride but at least her bank balance was looking healthier on the morning of December 31.

