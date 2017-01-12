Manchester United legend Gary Pallister has recently spoken about the relative strength of United's current crop of defenders.

A winner of four Premier league titles, three FA Cups, and a UEFA Super Cup during his time at the heart of the Old Trafford defence, Pallister is better qualified than most to evaluate this year's back four.

The former England centre-back was full of praise for the performances of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, who have been heavily criticised in recent years.

Pallister, speaking exclusively to 888sport, said: “The two lads have been in tremendous form.

"There were a few question marks over both of them at the start of the season but they’ve answered their critics.”

Indeed, it appeared extremely unlikely that either Jones or Rojo would have a significant role to play in the first team set-up under Mourinho.

Sir Alex Ferguson once claimed that Jones had the potential to become United’s greatest ever player, but a plethora of injuries and a loss of form had consigned him either to the treatment room or the substitute’s bench under Louis van Gaal.

There was also much anticipation surrounding Rojo when he arrived from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, having started the World Cup final for Argentina earlier that summer.

Unfortunately, Rojo also struggled to cement a starting spot and appeared to have fallen behind both Luke Shaw and Daley Blind in the pecking order at left-back.

When new manager Mourinho secured the signature of the imposing Ivory Coast international Eric Bailly in the summer, it appeared that he and senior player Chris Smalling would constitute the first choice partnership at the heart of the defence.

However, after injuries to both of these individuals early on in the season, Jones and Rojo have deputised in excellent fashion and have been the foundation of the side’s current 15-game unbeaten run.

Pallister has been impressed by the duo’s uncompromising style and added: "There is a good partnership there and though Chris Smalling has been fantastic for the past couple of years and Bailly is a big loss going to the African Cup of Nations, they’re making it difficult for them."

With the club dogged by injury problems in defensive areas across the early season, transfer rumours began to circulate as many believed that neither Jones or Rojo would be able to provide solidity in the long run.

Benfica and Sweden defender Victor Lindelof has been heavily linked with a January transfer to Old Trafford, but Pallister believes that the performances of Jones and Rojo have made such a purchase unnecessary.

“United were linked to Victor Lindelof but that seems to have gone quiet, so maybe Mourinho is thinking Rojo and Jones have done great and he doesn’t need to strengthen now.”

Although Lindelof is highly thought of - with less than 50 appearances in the Portuguese top flight and aged just 22 - he is not yet proven at the highest level.

It would certainly seem that with a run of nine straight victories that includes six clean sheets, there is no immediate requirement for United to strengthen at the back.

If Mourinho stays away from the lures of the transfer market, Pallister thinks the credit is owed to a string of excellent performances from an unlikely duo.

