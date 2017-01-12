Losers of nine of their last 10 games, the New York Knicks found a new way to implode on Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

Holding a lead late in the fourth quarter, the Knicks blew it when Kristaps Porzingis air-balled a three-point attempt and T.J. McConnell hit a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to clinch a 98-97 victory for the 76ers.

The loss had the Knicks feeling blue and star Carmelo Anthony said he and his teammates need to get their acts together to avoid completely falling apart.

According to ESPN.com, Anthony said Wednesday night's last-second loss was especially painful for him and that the Knicks need to find a way to avoid losses like that in the future:

"Very, very disappointing," said a dejected Anthony after the latest loss. "I don't even know what to say about this one." "We should tell ourselves that it's unacceptable," Anthony added later, when asked if this was an unacceptable loss. "We were winning this game coming down the stretch. We were winning with 20-something seconds left. We came up short. So it should be unacceptable to all of us."

Amazingly, the Knicks held a 10-point lead with 2:29 remaining before losing at the buzzer. The last 372 times New York has held a 10-point lead with less than three minutes left over the past 20 seasons, it sported a perfect 372-0 record.

Anthony faced struggles of his own against the 76ers, even though he scored a game-high 28 points. In the fourth quarter, Philadelphia held Melo scoreless while completing the impressive comeback.

The Knicks return to Madison Square Garden on Thursday night to host the Chicago Bulls. However, following Thursday night's game, New York has a much-needed two-day break before heading north to take on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Despite the recent struggles, the Knicks' 17-22 record only has them 2.5 games out of eighth place in the Eastern Conference. If they can somehow pull off a win on Thursday night, the mood in the locker room should improve heading into the upcoming stretch of tough games.