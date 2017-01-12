It's been well documented that the current contracts of both Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal expire at the end of next season.

While Ozil's willingness to commit his long-term future depends on whether or not Arsene Wenger remains as manager, Alexis' agent Fernando Felicevich has claimed that talks with his client over a new deal are still ongoing.

The 28-year-old star is the joint-second top goalscorer in the Premier League, but with Arsenal slipping out of the top four last week, his frustration at Bournemouth was clear for all to see.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Since arriving in north London back in 2014, Sanchez has just one FA Cup and two Community Shields to his name, and Gunners fans fear that his desire to win major trophies will see him seek a move away from the club.

Arsenal fans' plan to keep Sanchez

With that in mind, Arsenal fan group REDAction has put plans in place to further convince Alexis to stay by confirming that they will dedicate a banner to the Chile international.

Article continues below

A banner of Sanchez and his two dogs is set to be unveiled at the Emirates Stadium in time for Arsenal's next home game, against Burnley on January 22.

The skilful forward regularly posts pictures of himself with his two golden retrievers, Atom and Humber, which prompted one fan to come up with the idea for a banner - and as you can see below, it's really going to happen:

Sanchez has previously starred alongside his dogs in a Chilean dog food advert, but supporters predictably took to Twitter to give their reaction to this latest attempt from Gunners fans to get their star man to extend his contract. Check out the best of it below:

The 'Good Boys' banner will be unfurled on the upper tier and is permanent, while the 'Victoria Concordia' sign will be placed at Club Level but is only temporary.

What do YOU make of the banners set to be unveiled at the Emirates of Alexis and his dogs? How important it is for Arsenal that he signs a new deal? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms