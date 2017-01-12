The big news from the world of mixed martial arts this week finally seems to have shifted away from Ronda Rousey and her brutal loss at UFC 207, and focuses back on the bitter rivalry between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Everybody knows the drill, the two have been calling each other out for months now with plenty of verbal haymakers being thrown around – although nothing has actually come from it other than plenty of understandable buzz.

$15 MILLION OFFER

Whether the two will ever meet inside of a boxing ring, or the Octagon, remains to be seen.

Mayweather revealed that he offered the Irishman $15 million to fight him, and the Notorious hit back with a savage tweet of his own aimed at Money’s personal life.

Mayweather hasn’t wasted any time in hitting back, though, and has criticised the current UFC lightweight champion for being a quitter, referring to his submission loss to Nate Diaz back at UFC 196 and also claimed he doesn’t really want to fight him.

QUITTER

Speaking to ESPN, he said: “Conor McGregor, I want to tell everybody this right now, does he want to fight? Absolutely not.

“I’m trying to see if he really wants to fight. But, he can’t make this fight happen because he’s not his own boss, and I want the world to know this; just two fights ago he was tapping out.

“He was just quitting. A lot of fighters, you got legendary fighters, fighters of today, everybody says all Floyd Mayweather does is run.

“Call me what you want to call me, but I’m not a quitter.”

Fans will have their own opinion on McGregor submitting to Diaz’s rear-naked chokehold last year, but the response everybody will be waiting for to Mayweather’s latest jibe is from the lightweight king himself.

